Looking for great savings on a pro-level PlayStation and PC gaming headset? Then I've got some good news for you. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which runs from July 8 - 11, you can currently pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon US for $187.99 (was $279.99) – that's a massive $92 off.

But if you're based in the UK, don't worry: while the Arctis Pro isn't currently on sale where you are, it is available for the very reasonable price of £189. And it has on one occasion been reduced down to £119, so keep an eye on our early Amazon Prime Day deals live hub for news of the latest discounts.

Early Prime Day deal: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: was $279.99 now $187.99 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is a great way to get staggering detail out of your games' audio. Its drivers are capable of playing meticulously detailed, hi-res audio from 10 – 40,000 Hz, while their extendable ClearCast microphone offer precise noise cancellation. Add on top of that this tasty $92 discount and you're getting one sweet deal.

While the SteelSeries Arctis Pro has now received a successor in the similarly stellar SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, it's still a powerful gaming headset. Its 2.4GHz wireless connectivity is capable of transmitting hi-res audio entirely lag-free, enabling it to rival the best wireless gaming headsets for sound quality, and its steel and aluminum alloy build is both durable yet comfortable for long gaming sessions.

Finally, its battery life offers a whopping 20-hour life per charge and its two supplied rechargeable batteries mean you should never need to take a break mid-game, just to juice up your headset.

If you're reading from outside the US, don't miss out: make sure you scroll to the end for the best deals where you are. And should you want to peruse more early Amazon Prime Day offers, check out the heaps of deals we've found below.