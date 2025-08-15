I’m not sure many compact PC deals can match this Peladn WI-4 Mini PC for $99 at Newegg.

You'll have to be quick at this price though, as the deal ends on August 17. So, you only have two days to grab it.

Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Celeron Jasper Lake N5095 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a 256GB SSD.

Based on our testing of the best mini PCs, that combination of specs should handle everyday office tasks, web browsing, streaming, and even some light creative work without issue. If you want a machine that won’t take over your desk, this is a smart pick.

Today's top mini PC deal

Peladn WI-4 Mini PC: $99 at Newegg CPU: Intel Celeron N5095

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD For me, this ticks the boxes for a cheap, space-saving desktop for the office or home. The chip here is perfectly fine for running office software, browsing and emailing, streaming, and even some light creative work. While plenty of other mini PCs are available, for the cost and components here, plus the ability to mount it behind a monitor, this is the one I recommend. Read more ▼

This is one deal I’d keep an eye on before it disappears. It’s sold through the Peladn flagship store on Newegg, and as you’d expect, the WI-4 Mini PC offers some handy configuration flexibility. You can mount it on the back of a monitor with ease, keeping your workspace clean and clutter-free.

For those who want dual screens, you’re covered - two HDMI ports support 4K Ultra HD output, making it possible to connect two displays for multitasking, whether that’s spreadsheets on one screen and video calls on another or light gaming alongside media streaming.

Connectivity is solid. You get four rear USB ports, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) for stable wireless performance. The cooling system keeps noise levels low while maintaining steady performance under load.

Measuring small enough to disappear behind a display, this PC is ideal for minimalist setups. It’s also light enough to move between rooms or take on the road if you need a portable desktop.

For the current deal price, the Peladn WI-4 Mini PC looks like an easy recommendation for anyone wanting a compact system for standard productivity work, light creative projects, and streaming, all without crowding your workspace.