AquaTouch blends high-end components with a translucent, interactive touchscreen

The 10.4-inch screen overlays visuals directly on visible internal hardware

Integrates a high-power 850-watt supply, but dual 120mm ARGB fans maintain airflow

The AquaTouch is a mini PC that features a 9L aluminum case with AMD’s Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor and support for modern discrete graphics cards, including Nvidia’s RTX 50 series.

Its configuration includes PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion and Gen5 x4 NVMe storage support, specifications typically associated with larger desktop systems.

But the most distinctive feature is the integrated 10.4-inch translucent touchscreen built directly into the case.

Translucent touch screen

This translucent touchscreen supports ten-point touch input and overlays visuals on top of visible internal components.

White areas of displayed content appear see-through, allowing the hardware underneath to remain visible.

Users can use the screen for system monitoring, custom visuals, or quick interaction without external input devices.

While visually striking, the practical value of a permanently mounted translucent screen depends heavily on software support and long-term usability.

Despite its size, the AquaTouch emphasizes modern connectivity and expandability.

The ITX motherboard includes Wi-Fi 7 with high theoretical throughput, Bluetooth 5.4, and a mix of USB ports, including USB4 at 40Gbps, with multiple M.2 slots supporting storage expansion across both Gen5 and Gen4 drives.

The enclosure supports a range of high-end Nvidia and AMD graphics cards rather than limiting compatibility to a single model.

A compact 1U 850W power supply delivers power, a choice that prioritizes headroom but also raises questions about sustained thermal performance.

To address potential thermal concerns, the system uses a compact airflow layout with dual 120mm ARGB fans and additional active cooling on the processor.

The ITX layout allows component replacement rather than sealed configurations typical of many mini PCs.

Users can upgrade memory, storage, and graphics cards, positioning the system as modular rather than disposable.

However, the internal layout prioritizes density and visual presentation, which may restrict the range of compatible components.

The AquaTouch is currently available through a Kickstarter campaign which has already attracted 218 backers and raised $177,832.

This total exceeds the initial $5,006 funding goal by more than 3,400%, with six days remaining. Multiple reward tiers are available, including limited bundles capped at 100 units.

The focus on backing the project now ties directly to this funding window, since availability depends on the campaign closing successfully and moving into production.

