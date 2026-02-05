Retro X3 mini PC combines vintage design with Zen 4 Ryzen power

Integrated Radeon 780M GPU delivers smooth graphics without needing a separate card

Dual DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots allow memory upgrades up to 128GB easily

Acemagic has officially launched its Retro X3 mini PC, bringing back a beige plastic enclosure that recalls older systems while adding modern hardware upgrades.

The device retains the large red power button from earlier models and adds a wide range of ports for modern connectivity.

The design intentionally mirrors classic PCs from the 1980s and 1990s, with the gray casing and squared-off silhouette evoking nostalgia for older desktop setups.

Upgraded hardware and modular expansion

The Retro X3 runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255, an 8-core, 16-thread processor based on the Zen 4 architecture.

The CPU boosts up to 4.9GHz and pairs with an integrated Radeon 780M GPU with up to twelve compute units.

This mini PC supports modular RAM installation through dual DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots, allowing up to 128GB of memory, and dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots offer up to 4TB of storage.

Acemagic emphasizes a tool-free upgrade process, and it uses slide-release buttons that provide easy access to storage and memory without specialized tools.

On the front, users can access two USB 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB4 Type-C port capable of 40Gbps data transfer, ensuring high-speed access for mobile workstations.

The rear panel includes an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 2.0 port, 2.5G LAN, and four USB 3.2 ports, supporting external displays, peripherals, and high-speed wired networking.

For wireless connectivity, the Retro X3 includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5GbE, offering flexible network connectivity.

A dedicated air-cooling system draws cool air from the top of the chassis and exhausts heat through side and rear vents, keeping internal temperatures stable even under load.

At just 128.2 x 128.2 x 44mm, the mini PC is compact enough to fit on a desk without taking up excessive space.

The Retro X3 is available for preorder in China at 1,899RMB, about $273, without RAM or storage installed.

The device follows the earlier Retro X5 but offers a slightly simpler exterior design while maintaining strong internal specifications.

This retro appearance does not affect its internals, letting users enjoy the charm of vintage design without compromising current computing standards.

Via Videocardz

