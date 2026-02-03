Topton D12 Ultra offers three Ryzen AI configurations to suit multiple computing needs

Base, mid-tier, and top-end models scale in CPU and iGPU capabilities

Mini PC includes OCuLink port for external GPU expansion and added graphics power

The Topton D12 Ultra is a compact mini PC which claims to offer a range of computing options within a small form factor.

The device comes with AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors, offering three configurations that scale in power and graphics capability.

The base model uses the Ryzen AI 5 340, the mid-tier option features the Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 with the Radeon 880M iGPU, while the top-end variant includes the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the Radeon 890M iGPU.

Powerful, yet comparatively affordable

Considering the hardware, this mini PC is pretty affordable, especially the base version, which is available on AliExpress for about $296.

The Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 variant starts at $472, while the top-end Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 model costs about $620 - other competitors such as the Geekom A9 Max or Minisforum AI X1, which carry similar Ryzen AI 300 hardware, command prices exceeding $999.

This Topton D12 Ultra supports an OCuLink port for high-performance external GPU setups, and also includes two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one USB4, one HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 2.1, and two 2.5G LAN ports.

Therefore, the D12 Ultra should be able to connect multiple displays, external drives, and other devices, allowing it to function similarly to mobile workstations.

Users can install two PCIe 4.0 SSDs, reaching a total storage capacity of 8 TB. Memory can be expanded through two SO-DIMM slots up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM.

These specifications support heavier workloads, multitasking, and larger projects without slowing down performance.

There is also a dual-fan cooling system that keeps the components stable under load, which is crucial for sustained high-performance use.

For wireless connectivity, the system comes with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, providing reliable wireless connectivity for both home and office setups.

Despite its compact form, the D12 Ultra performs tasks that are often expected from larger workstations, combining portability with functionality in a way few mini PCs manage.

