One of the best mini PCs for creators and developers is on sale right now, with a massive drop for a compact machine powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HS. If you're switching for a desktop replacement, the Minisforum Venus Series UM790 Pro Mini PC is now $927 ($1599) at Newegg.

This isn’t a basic mini PC. It runs on the Ryzen 9 7940HS, part of the 7040 series with an integrated AI engine, built on a 4nm process. Base clock sits at 4.0GHz, boosting up to 5.2GHz when you need the extra speed.

When we tested out this machine, we found it delivered "impressive performance for such a small machine and is great for gaming and 4K video editing."

It uses Zen 4 architecture, with single-core performance claimed to be 14 percent higher than Zen 3+. For business and creative professionals and developers juggling demanding workloads, that extra headroom can make everyday tasks feel snappier.

In our review of the UM790 Pro, we said: "The machine shines in gaming and 4K video editing tasks, making it an ideal choice for creative professionals. Marketed as a desktop replacement, it delivers exceptional power for its size and will appeal to anyone looking for versatility and performance."

The configuration here includes 64GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe4.0 SSD, so you’re not looking at a stripped-down system. There’s plenty of RAM for heavy multitasking and fast storage for large project files or media libraries.

Graphics are handled by AMD’s Radeon 780M, built on RDNA 3. It delivers strong integrated performance for creative apps, light 3D work, and high-resolution media playback without needing a discrete GPU.

You get 2x HDMI with 4K at 60Hz plus 2x USB4 with DisplayPort and 8K support. That means you can run up to four monitors at once, which is ideal for trading setups, editing timelines, coding environments, or just spreading out your workspace.

Despite the power inside, it keeps the ultra-compact mini PC footprint that fits easily on a desk or behind a display. It’s a clean solution if you want serious performance without a full tower.

At $927, this is one of the biggest price cuts I’ve seen on a Ryzen 9 mini PC with 64GB and 1TB built in.

If you’ve been considering a compact system that doesn’t compromise on specs, this Newegg deal is it.

