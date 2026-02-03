The tiny-but-mighty Minisforum MS-01 is a "small form factor dream" that tackles big workloads — and it's just $775 for a limited time

I've just found a powerful compact workstation from one of our favorite mini PC makers currently on sale for a limited time. The Minisforum MS-01 is just $775 (was $930) at Newegg.

The MS-01 is powered by Intel’s Core i5-12600H, a 12-core, 16-thread processor, with boost clocks up to 4.5GHz. It can handle demanding productivity workloads such as software development, virtualization, content creation, and data-heavy multitasking.

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics handle everyday desktop work, media playback, and light GPU-accelerated tasks.

Today's top Minisforum MS-01 deal

Save $155 Minisforum MS-01 Mini Workstation: was $930 now $775 at Newegg The Minisforum MS-01 is a compact workstation built around Intel’s Core i5-12600H, paired with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It supports up to three displays, dual 10G SFP+ networking, dual 2.5GbE LAN, USB4 connectivity, and optional discrete GPU expansion for advanced workloads.

The system comes with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD. That will be more than enough memory and storage to get started, but it can be upgraded later if your needs change.

Display connectivity includes one HDMI port supporting 4K at 60Hz, along with two USB4 ports capable of driving 8K displays at 30Hz or 4K at up to 144Hz. The MS-01 can power up to three displays simultaneously, making it well suited to multi-monitor productivity setups.

The MS-01 includes two 10Gbps SFP ports for high-speed wired connections and link aggregation, alongside two 2.5GbE LAN ports for more conventional networking.

In addition to the included 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the system supports RAID 0 and RAID 1 configurations on compatible storage and can accommodate U.2 enterprise SSDs via the included adapter, allowing for much higher-capacity drives if needed.

Minisforum also supports discrete GPU expansion, including cards such as the RTX 3050, depending on configuration.

For users who prefer to supply their own memory and storage, there's a cheaper barebones version of the MS-01 on sale for $423 (was $799) at Newegg.

In our review, we said the MS-01 “offers unprecedented flexibility and expansion options. Perfect for a development or media server, ready for 10GbE out of the box and easy to enhance with extra internal storage and a PCIe slot. A small form factor dream solution.”

