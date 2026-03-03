The super-fast Asus ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E router got 5 stars in our review - now it's just $290 with Newegg's promo code
If your home or small office network is packed with smart devices, 4K streams, video calls, and heavy downloads, a modern, high-end router is an essential.
I’ve found a great deal on the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000, currently $290 (was $450) at Newegg when you use the promo code MMSF562.
This is a quad-band Wi-Fi 6E router, supporting 2.4GHz, two separate 5GHz bands, and the newer 6GHz band. That extra 6GHz spectrum offers wider channels, higher capacity, and less interference, which helps in busy environments.
In our 5-star review, we said "This router offers bleeding-edge connectivity that can’t be surpassed without opting for industrial equipment. It also looks phenomenal and is laden with every consumer feature you could want."
This quad-band Wi-Fi 6E router supports 2.4GHz, dual 5GHz, and 6GHz bands for faster speeds and lower interference. It features dual 10G ports, a 2.5G WAN port, and a 2.0GHz quad-core processor to handle heavy traffic. AiMesh support and built-in security make it ideal for demanding networks.
For the full discount remember to copy the code MMSF562
Combined speeds reach up to 16000Mbps across bands. A 2.0GHz quad-core processor keeps traffic flowing smoothly, even when multiple devices are pushing the network hard.
Connectivity includes dual 10G ports that can be configured for WAN or LAN, ideal for high-speed internet plans or network-attached storage.
There’s also a 2.5G WAN port, four Gigabit LAN ports, and both USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 for shared storage or peripherals.
For larger homes/offices, it supports AiMesh, so you can pair it with compatible Asus routers for wider coverage using a dedicated 5GHz or 6GHz backhaul. RangeBoost Plus helps extend signal strength across more rooms.
Security is built in for the long haul, with lifetime internet security and WPA3 support. It also offers extensive VPN options for both client and server setups.
Although it carries gaming branding, this is really a powerhouse router for anyone who wants fast, stable, and flexible networking. At $290, with that extra $10 off, it's a great choice.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
