Best wireless routers 2018: the best routers for your home network

Have you ever had a friend try to show you an awesome video on YouTube, only to have that embarrassing buffering icon pop up on the screen? Well, if this happens to you regularly, it might be time to go out and buy one of the best routers. No one should have to deal with buffering icons.



However, the first thing many people do when faced with this common internet problem is just throw more money at their internet service provider to upgrade their internet service. But, even if you have all the bandwidth in the world, there are certain wireless issues that will persist. Plus, with all the devices that need a constant internet connection these days, and especially if you have multiple heavy internet users in your home, the best thing you can do to improve your network performance is buying one of the best wireless routers. And, we here at TechRadar created this list to help you do exactly that.



One of the first things you’ll notice when you look through an online retailer for the best wireless routers is there are dozens of routers from a wide variety of manufacturers. For anyone who is just looking for a way to improve their network, it can really be a lot to take in. Luckily, we here on the TechRadar editorial team have put together this list of the best routers that we’ve had the chance to test or review throughout the last year or so. So, you can be confident that, no matter what you need to do with your network, you’ll find the best routers you can buy today right here on this list.

1. Google Wifi

The future of wireless networking gets affordable

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 101.41 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: 47.53 Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per Wifi point (1 WAN and 1 LAN port each) | Features: AC1200 2 x 2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi, TX beamforming, Bluetooth Smart ready

Super simple setup

Great value

Limited hardware control

Lower AC rating

In a lot of ways, Google Wifi is truly the future of wireless routers, and with it, you can finally bid farewell to the days when the only way to achieve wireless freedom was a bunch of unattractive range extenders in all of your power outlets. The premise of Google Wifi is simple – you buy a set of points and place them in key locations around your house. Then you just simply scan a QR code, and you’re done. They’re set up.

2. Asus RT-AC86U

Performance as loud as the design

Speed: : 802.11ac 1734 Mbps down | Connectivity: : 5 x Gigabit LAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 | Features: : MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS WTFast Gamers Private Network

Extensive firmware

Great speed and coverage

Complex firmware

Divisive looks

Anyone who’s familiar with Asus, and especially its more gamer-centric products knows exactly what they’re getting themselves into here – especially regarding design. The Asus RT-AC86U looks like the result of a Mountain Dew-fueled deal with the devil, and it will certainly stand out wherever you put it. Underneath that garish design forever, is hardware that, for its price, wholly stands up against its competition. You won’t be paying a premium here for the ‘gaming hardware’ and, if you’re looking for a fast router at a good price, you can’t really go wrong here.

3. Netgear Orbi

Wireless coverage that’s high-end, almost to a fault

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 90.14 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: 93.69 Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN + 3 LAN for Router, 4 LAN for Satellite), 1 x USB 2.0 port | Features: 4GB flash memory, 512MB RAM, AC3000, MU-MIMO ready

Excellent coverage

Easy setup

Mighty pricey

Finicky Wi-Fi band settings

Unlike Google Wi-Fi, the Netgear Orbi wireless mesh system ships with two units rather than three: a router and a satellite, much like a cell phone signal booster. It’s expensive, but once you get past the price, you’ll see that the price tag is justified. Its simple setup, requiring little more than being plugged into a modem and a spare wall adaptor, makes the Orbi accessible to say the least. Add that to its stately performance and you’ll see why we love it so much.

4. Linksys WRT32X Gaming Router

A gaming router with the performance to back it up

Speed: : AC3200 | Connectivity: : 1 x Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x eSATA/USB 2.0 | Features: : Killer Prioritization Engine, Customized Firmware, 1.8GHZ Dual-Core CPU, MU-MIMO

Great Wi-Fi speed

Easy to use firmware

Very expensive

On the surface, the Linksys WRT32X might not look that different than Linksys’ heavy-hitter, the WRT3200. And, well, that’s not actually that far off. The WRT32X takes all of the successful components of that highly rated router, and puts them in a gamer-centric router with a custom firmware that’s extremely easy to navigate and a very subdued and attractive visual design. You will be paying a premium for this repackaging, but if you’re looking for reliable ping performance that online gaming requires, the Linksys WRT32X takes one of the best routers and tailors it to your needs.

5. Billion BiPac 8900AX-2400

A highfalutin router that doubles as a modem

Speed: 802.11ac: 2,400Mbps 802.11n: 2,400Mbps | Connectivity: 1 x DSL port, 4 x 1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports, 1 x EWAN Ethernet port, 1 x USB 2.0 | Features: Built-in ADSL2+ modem, 1 x 2.4GHz; 1 x 5Ghz bands, LED status lights, reset button, power button

Good performance

ADSL2+ modem included

Clunky interface

Only USB 2.0

Billion is back at it again, this time with the fastest router it’s ever produced. Exhibiting a throughput of 2,400Mbps over both a 2.4GHz and 5GHz band, the BiPac 8900AX-2400 isn’t conventionally attractive by society’s standards, but it is immensely capable. In lieu of a shabby interface, this router dons a wide range of ports for added storage down the line in addition to integrating a state of the art ADSL2+ modem.

6. Starry Station

Wi-Fi made easy (and attractive)

Speed: 802.11ac: 1,300Mbps 802.11n: 450Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit LAN port | Features: Dual-band Wi-Fi technology, 3.8-inch LCD touchscreen, embedded speaker/microphone

Elegant, simple interface

Touchscreen offers info and control

May need to rewire source

Gets noticeably loud

For those of us clinging to (presumably leased) routers supplied to us by our ISPs, the Starry Station makes Wi-Fi easier without handing over your clean money month after month to a greedy conglomerate. Not only is it fast, bearing download speeds that are typically around the same as a Verizon FiOS stock router, but the Starry Station is stylish enough where you won’t have to tuck it away in a cabinet that will inevitably obstruct its signal. What’s more, it manages to avert those pesky numerical gateways that no one wants to memorize.

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Linksys Velop .

7. Synology RT2600ac

NAS or router – why don’t we have both?

Speed: 802.11ac: 1,733Mbps 802.11n: 800Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x SD card reader | Features: 512MB RAM, 1.7GHz dual-core ARM Qualcomm IPQ8065 processor, MU-MIMO, beam-forming, 4GB flash storage

Easy-to-use web interface

Great hardware extras

Pricier than other AC2600 routers

Not the fastest 802.11ac router

It’s not everyday you encounter a router that doubles as an NAS, or network-attached storage device – a type of server box that allows you to store and access files over your local internet connection. The Synology RT2600ac, on the other hand, combines the best of both worlds, going as far as to deliver third-party applications such as VPNs and DLNA media servers. There’s even Apple Time Machine support for over-the-air Mac backups.

8. Linksys WRT 3200 ACM

Kickin’ it old school (and open-source)

Speed: 802.11ac: 3x 867 Mbps, 802.11n: 600 Mbps | Connectivity: 4x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x USB 3.0, 1 x ESATA/USB 2.0 | Features: Tri-Stream 160, 1.8GHz dual core CPU, 512MB RAM, 256MB flash memory

Open source firmware support

Excellent features

Coverage sometimes spotty

More suitable in an office than a home

The antithesis to wireless mesh systems, the Linksys WRT 3200 ACM doesn’t boast a particularly flashy design. However, by compromising in the looks department, Linksys was able to pull off a versatile wireless router aimed at traditional PC enthusiasts. Giving you boundless control over your wireless network connections, whether you want to toggle on and off guest connections or prioritize media devices, the WRT 3200 ACM has you covered.

This product is only available in the US and UK as of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Synology RT2600ac .

9. Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600

An extraterrestrial gaming router that covers all bases

Speed: 802.11ac: 2,167Mbps, 802.11n: 800Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO support, StreamBoost, dual-core 1.7GHz processor, 512GB RAM, Zyxel One Touch app-based setup

Good MU-MIMO wireless speeds

Excellent traffic analysis software

Few current devices use quad-stream 802.11ac

Average USB port speeds

Known for its NAS devices, extenders and powerline adaptors, it’s a wonder Zyxel would ever come out with a dual-band gaming router. Yet, although it’s not nearly as extravagant (or spider-like) in its outward appearances as the Asus RT-5300, the Armor Z2 AC2600 is a solid gaming router debut from Zyxel. Toting Dynamic QoS, otherwise referred to as StreamBoost, for the prioritization of more demanding connected hardware, a configuration app called Zyxel One Touch and MU-MIMO support, this router’s lofty price tag is damn near justified.

10. Linksys Velop

Layman’s mesh Wi-Fi comes at a cost

Speed: 117.46 Mbps single node, short range; 74 Mbps two nodes, far range | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet per unit (1 WAN and 1 LAN each) | Features: App-based setup; dual-stream (2x2), 802.11ac networking; 716MHz quad-core ARM Cortex A7 processor, beamforming

Fully modular mesh network

Inconspicuous design

Pricey in comparison

Performance too dependent on position

Like Google Wifi and Netgear Orbi, Linksys is fighting the good fight to keep wireless routers simple. Although it costs a bit more to use than those aforementioned mesh systems, the Linksys Velop is easily configured in about five minutes, thanks to the companion app you can get via either the App Store or Google Play. It cuts out the middleman, i.e. Wi-Fi extenders, in favor of a seamless wireless internet that will cover the whole house without requiring you – the user – to constantly switch networks as you enter another room.

