Amazon Prime Day wi-fi router deals 2023: Routers from $45

Buying US products from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

✅Sign into your account. Then go to Amazon.com

✅Search for the item. Don't forget to apply coupons

✅Checkout and pay as usual

If you're reading this, we're sure you realize that you won't get much done without a reliable internet connection. If that's an area where you need some help, Prime Day 2023 is the best time to invest in a new router.

A high-quality wireless router can prove transformative in many ways. You'll get faster game downloads, more reliable connectivity for work and smoother streaming for your favorite TV shows and movies – and more people can connect to your network simultaneously.

If you spend too much time angry at the cheap router provided by your internet provider, a better wireless router can make a vast difference to your day-to-day internet use.

A great router isn't always cheap, so Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a great option if you'd like to deploy some new networking technology without emptying your bank account.

The day itself falls across July 11th and 12th, but great deals appear in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2023 – and we've found the best ones below.

Bookmark this page and you'll find more deals as Prime Day approaches, too, but that's not all. We've gone into detail about what you need to look for when you're buying a new router and how to find the best deals. If you need more Prime Day 2023 or networking advice, here's our Prime Day 2023 product hub and click here for our deep-dive into the best wireless routers of 2023.

Out of stock items? Pricing mistake? Incorrect specs? Let me know via email

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

Amazon eero Pro Mesh 3-pack: Was $485 Now $150

Save $335 Picking an Amazon product for a Prime Day roundup could be considered a cop-out, but this is a truly sensational deal. The trio of routers in this package blanket even a huge home in rock-solid wireless connectivity, with smart adjustment and access point usage deployed to make sure connections never drop. Easy setup, automatic updates and that massive price drop make getting reliable, fast home Wi-Fi easy and surprisingly affordable.

Linksys EA7300 Max Stream: Was $130 Now $55

Save $65 It's certainly a different product to the trio of Amazon eero units, but the EA7300 has a huge discount and offers dual-band 802.11ac wireless for a low price. It's fast and versatile enough for streaming, work and online multiplayer gaming, its maturity means updates have ironed out bugs, and you can enjoy up to 1500 square feet of coverage from this single unit.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals

Amazon eero Pro Mesh: Was $160 Now $70

Save $90 A single eero Pro is a great way to provide fast, reliable Wi-Fi in your home, and it can effortlessly combine with additional Pro units to create a larger mesh network. It's a triple-band unit with easy setup, it has two Ethernet ports, and it'll update its firmware to close security holes without any user intervention.

Amazon eero Mesh: Was $70 Now $45

Save $25 The entry-level eero provides many of the same features as the Pro units, including easy Mesh expansion, easy setup and control from a straightforward smartphone app. This Mesh unit offers 1500 square feet of coverage, it works with Alexa, and is a dual-band 802.11ac device that can cope with everyday streaming, gaming and surfing.

TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750: Was $80 Now $50

Save $30 Triple antennas and four Ethernet ports mean multiple devices can connect to this unit without conflict, and the A7's 802.11ac internet speeds allow for rock-solid mainstream connectivity. It works with TP-Link's mesh extenders if you'd like to add to your network later, and it has a stonking 4.4/5 rating from more than 70,000 ratings on Amazon, so you know you're getting a reliable bit of kit. It's also available right now with a $5 coupon for a bit of extra money saving.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh: Now $200

This is a more expensive eero product, but its Wi-Fi 6E ability means you get access to the fastest and most versatile Wi-Fi standard around today – key if you want to play games at a high level or if you're on the hunt for a fast, reliable work connection. And as ever, it's easy to install and manage, you can expand the network later and TrueMesh technology ensures you never find a dead spot.

TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router: Was $130 Now $120

Save $10 Next-gen, automatically optimized Wi-Fi 6 speeds ensure you've got the pace needed for 4K streaming and top-tier gaming if you use this router, and improved cooling, smart signal sharing and HomeShield mean you can connect devices without worries about conflicts, overheating or security issues. It'll even help your devices save battery life by intelligently governing how they access wireless networking. It doesn't have a huge discount, but you'll use this router reliably for years.

Netgear R6700AX 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router: Was $120 Now $110

Save $10 This is another Wi-Fi 6 router that serves up stunning speed and connectivity, although it's another product without a huge discount. Still, its speeds are worth paying for, and its app support, easy setup and parental control keep things easy to manage. If you've got a busy family full of gamers, this router should be on your shopping list.

Asus RT-AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Extendable Router: Was $180 Now $145

Save $35 Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and smart mesh networking enables you to easily blanket your home or office in reliable, fast wireless internet, and pro-grade security features like wireless encryption and parental controls keep things locked down. You can connect up to 30 devices simultaneously and the RT-AX3000 has a 3000-square-foot range, so it's a great choice for busy families.

Netgear Nighthawk AX5400: Was $300 Now $208

Save $92 This is one of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 choices around, but it has incredible speeds, a 2500 square foot range, loads of physical ports and all-in-one security and parental controls. The Nighthawk app also makes it easy to manage the network. It's pricey, but there isn't much better when it comes to busy household or small workplace connectivity.

Amazon Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals: what to expect

Show more While we've observed that basically every Wi-Fi router will be discounted on Prime Day, the discount level certainly varies across product categories and manufacturers. Many of the biggest discounts we've seen have been on Amazon's own eero routers and kits, which gives some hint about Amazon's strategies for Prime Day – they can clearly afford to offer huge discounts and even potentially sell some of these products at a loss, especially if it's going to keep people around and buying other bits of equipment in Prime Day sales. Move beyond those arguably cynical moves and you'll find more conventional discounts from more traditional router manufacturers. Most of the products we've evaluated in this group have kept their prices pretty steady for the past few months, so there's no clear evidence of artificial price inflation going on – perhaps because router companies know that tech-savvy buyers will be using browser extensions and tools to check for that sort of behavior when sales approach. Several of the routers here have reasonable drops of between 8% and 30%, though you can expect some models – like the Linksys EA7300 mentioned here – to have a higher price reduction. That router has been around for a fair while now, hence the huge discount, but it's a perfectly good product for home networking, including streaming and playing online games, so don't rule out heavily-reduced Wi-Fi routers just because they've been around the block. Happily, then, you should expect price drops on basically every Wi-Fi router as Prime Day approaches. The level of discount will vary, of course, and you should always do your research when it comes to figuring out what kind of Wi-Fi router you need. Make sure you get an appropriate Wi-Fi standard: the older 802.11ac is fine for everyday use, but you should get a more capable 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E router if you want more connectivity and speed. Check those speeds, check how many channels you get, and ensure your new router has a wide enough range – it's no good buying a product that won't cover all of your house. Critically, check the security features to ensure you've got VPN, firewall, WPA3 encryption and other options if you'd like that extra protection, and check for appropriate numbers of USB ports Ethernet sockets depending on how many devices you'd like to connect. Then, finally, read reviews online, check prices at a range of different retailers and make sure you're buying within budget – even when taking Prime Day discounts into account.

Amazon Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day Wi-Fi Router deals? Yep. And that's fine if you're already a paid-up Prime member who's familiar with the service. But if this is new for you, don't worry about spending more cash to access the deals – the thirty-day free trial for new members means you can sign up, get those all-important tech savings and cancel before spending anything extra.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.