I'm a home office expert: here are the Prime Day deals I'd buy on office chairs, standing desks, mini PCs, and more
I'm rounding up all the latest Prime Day home office deals on everything you need to stay productive
Looking for office supplies during Prime Day? Then this is the place to be - as a Prime Day expert, I'll be regularly updating this page with all latest deals on professional for the office and home office from Amazon.
• Shop Amazon's early Prime Day sale
This year, I'll be tracking down unmissable deals on everything from office chairs and standing desks to mini PCs and portable monitors. All the tech and furniture you need to stay productive in your workspace - whether that's at home, HQ, or on the go.
As a veteran deal-hunter, I'm chiefly looking for products that we've reviewed (so we know they're really good), those I use for work each day, or those with discounts so big you just can't afford to miss them.
I'll also be on the hunt for all the office supplies and stationery we always seem to forget about until we actually need it. They may not be sexy, but when you're running low on printer paper, you'll be grateful you added that stack of 5000 sheets to your basket.
Use the jump links below to check out the hottest items right now, or head to my live coverage for the latest top picks. And for more savings on laptops, TVs, phones, and more, see our round-up of all the best Prime Day deals.
Amazon Prime Day deals: quick links
- Amazon Prime membership: Free 30-day trial
- Office chairs: Save on office chairs from $40
- Standing desks: Standing desk deals under $100
- Printers: Save on printers for the home and office
- Mini PCs: Big savings on mini PCs under $100
- Portable monitors: Cheap portable monitors from under $100
- SSDs: Major savings on external SSD storage
- Wi-Fi routers: Wi-Fi routers from under $50
- Docking stations: USB hubs and docking station deals from $20
- Stationery: All the office essentials you need
Today's best Amazon Prime Day home office deals
Office chairs
This mesh office chair has just about every feature most people are going to need, including lumbar support, headrest, adjustable armrests, and a headrest. It tilts, it reclines, and there's a hanger for your jacket on the back. What more do you need at this price?
I've been waiting for this chair to get a discount - it was inevitable. So, now this is one of the cheapest padded office chairs around, with adjustable height and tilt for getting comfortable.
This is one of my favorite Prime Day deals so far - use the code OC6B0618 and you'll get 50% off the OC6 Big & Tall office chair from FlexiSpot. Given its original high price, it comes packed with essential features like 4D armrests and adjustable lumbar support, and a max weight load of 500lbs.
Standing desks
For the price, which skirts just above the $100 mark, this is the standing desk I'd get in the sales. We've had great experiences with FlexiSpot standing desks, so expect the usual stability and good build quality. It's quiet in operation and height adjustable between 28.9 to 46.5in.
Want a cheap standing desk under $100, then here it is. Fezibo is a budget desk-maker that's surprised us with its quality when we've reviewed its products. This deal is for the large 55in model, so make sure you have the space for it. Height range runs between 28.3 and 45in.
The EN2 from FlexiSpot is a great pick for those who want a few extra features over the EN1. Height range is 28 to 47.6in, but the real highlights here are the hanging hooks for stashing bags and headphones, and an under-desk tray and cable management storage.
Printers
This is my top pick printer for the home and home office overall - it's pretty cheap, and has ink tanks refilled by ink bottles, so it costs less to run than traditional inkjet printers. In our review we likes how well-equipped it is, featuring ADF, fax, and auto-duplex alongside essential printing functions.
Another of my favorite printers on sale right now - this is my top choice for those on a budget who want a reliable and refillable printer. This entry-level all-in-one ink tank printer impressed us in our full review thanks to its price, broad feature-set, and cheap running costs.
Earning 5 stars in our review, this 6-ink refillable model supports tabloid printing, delivers vivid results, and it's also economical to run long-term. It's especially good for those who print a lot of photos.
This is one of those printers you'll always see discounted over Prime Day, and it's a good choice if you don't print often or print that much. it's an all-in-one inkjet with a small print, ideal for the home.
Computing
My top choice mini PC for most people - especially those who just want one that works without tinkering or enjoying barebones models. In our review, we called it one of the best Macs around, well capable of everything from office tasks to creative workloads.
For me, this is the perfect budget mini PC - it's not the cheapest, but it's got some excellent specs for the price, coming with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. In our review, performance was very good considering the cost.
One of the best around for creators, in our review, the Geekom A8 Max capably tackled everything from content creation and productivity tasks to gaming at moderate settings. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB RAM. And an eGPU can also be connected.
A solid laptop for business professionals and students, this Dell laptop features an Intel Core i5-1334U, 32GB of memory, and 1TB SSD. Well-specced for running office software, browsing, conferencing, and streaming.
Portable monitors
My top-rated portable monitor overall, the Arzopa Z1RC has a 16in 2.5K display, kickstand, and hits over 100% sRGB color gamut. Already discounted, when you buy one of these, you'll get a further discount, bringing the price down to $120.
I'm a big fan of Lenovo's business product line, and this 15.6in FHD portable monitor is well-designed for that use. It's not flashy, but if you're looking for a second screen for productivity tasks, this is the one I'd choose given the discount.
A big 16in screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this VESA-mountable portable monitor packs a lot in for the price. Other key specs here include a 1200:1 contrast ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, and a smart case. that doubles as a kickstand.
SSDs
This is still one of the top portable solid-state drives around, boasting a 2TB storage capacity and read/write speeds of 1000MB/s. Better still, it has an IP65 rating protecting it against shocks, drops, water, and dust.
SanDisk dub this portable SSD 'Extreme' for a very good reason - it's got an IP65 rating to protect from water and dust ingress,. And it even has 256-bit encryption. Ideal for those who need storage on the go. This deal is for the 1TB model, but it also comes in 500GB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities.
I've always liked Kingston's storage offerings, and this is no different. This compact SSD has a 2TB capacity, an always welcome 5-year warranty, and in our review, we praised the cost and performance, which is about what you'd expect from an SSD at this price. .
Wi-Fi routers
Inevitable that the Amazon eero Pro 6E would get a Prime Day discount, and as a three-pack, it's a good pick for those who want better connectivity and coverage across the home. It's also available as a single unit, plus 2- and 4-pack bundles, all discounted.
We're big fans of the ZenWiFi range from Asus, which tops our round-up of Wi-Fi routers for the speed and performance. This deal is for the ZenWiFi XT9 AX7800, a tri-band model. Also available as a two-pack.
Our top choice Wi-Fi 6 router for those on a budget, in our review, we highlighted just how easy it is to use, with loads of advanced features for improving connectivity and coverage around the home.
Docking stations
A solid USB hub from budget brand Acer here, offering 9 separate ports including two 4K HDMI ports, three USB-A ports, and an SD/microSD slot. There are also two USB-C ports, with one featuring 100W power delivery for charging mobile devices.
There aren't many laptop docking stations designed like this, sitting neatly under your laptop and serving up 12 different ports, including three USB-A, two USB-C, Gigabit ethernet, and triple 4K monitor support.
When we tested out this 13-in-1 docking station, we found the "dock is excellent unless you need a port outside of what this offers. It is clean and minimal, stays at a comfortable temperature, works quickly, and has a power button for more control." Our top choice for those with dual 4K monitors.
Stationery and office supplies
I was always skeptical of the praise Moleskine notebooks got, until I finally used one. I find the paper of a good thickness, and the overall writing experience is pleasantly smooth. This is one of the cheapest prices I've seen for these notebooks, holding 240 sheets, with an elastic closure band.
5000 sheets is a whole lot of printer paper - but for the price, at least you won't be running out any time soon. This is one of those items I never remember I need until I have to urgently print something, so it's a must-buy office essential. Sheets are 8.5in x 11in or Letter-sized, suitable for most printers and document printing.
As an alternative buying up cans of compressed air, this is ideal. Good for cleaning out those hard-to-reach areas and vents on laptops, computers, and keyboards that are full of dust. This one comes with four different nozzles and is suitable for a range of uses.
I don't know about you, but I rely on a weekly planner to help me plan and organize my tasks. And this is one of the cheapest I've seen on a Prime Day deal. There are blocks for weekdays and weekends, space for notes, and it holds 55 sheets, so it'll last well over Prime Day.
It's not one deal - yet. But it's still the cheapest price I can find for the amount of 3x3in original Post-it Notes (which I personally find are the best). This 24-pack comes in a range of colors and they're made from recycled material.
However, I have to say, I'm also tempted by the 12-pack of lined Post-it Notes, which are discounted down to $15 at Amazon.
It's not the cheapest desk fan around, but I'm a fan of the wood grain effect here, giving it a professional style suitable for the office and home office. This one boasts three speeds and a 360-degree adjustment to angle airflow.