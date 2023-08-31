Minisforum UM790 Pro review

The Minisforum UM790 Pro offers a compact design with a powerful AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS processor and AMD Radeon™ 780M GPU for processor, graphics-intensive tasks, and gaming. Aimed at Creatives and gamers, the expandable memory and dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs enable you to enhance the performance to meet your needs, with the out of box version putting in an impressive performance. There are no worries about overactive fan noise with an effective cooling system, and in the workshop, the wireless connectivity connecting to the Network, 3D printers and laser cutters proved reliable. An impressive performance for such a small machine and is great for gaming and 4K video editing, although the design is a little plain.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Minisforum UM790 Pro: 30 second review

Minisforum UM790 Pro Specs CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS Processor, 8 Cores/16 Threads (16M Cache, up to 5.2 GHz)

Graphics: AMD Radeon 780M

RAM: DDR5 Dual channel 32GB installed (SODIMM Slots×2, Up to 5600MHz, Max 64GB)

Storage: M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD ×2 Slots, 1TB Installed

Rear Ports: RJ45 2.5G Ethernet Port×1, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4, HDMI 2.1 ×2

Front Ports: USB 4 x2, 3.5mm Headphone

Connectivity: M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Wi-Fi 6E， BlueTooth 5.3)

Audio: HDMI 2.1 ×2, Audio Jack ×1

Camera: (Not specified)

Size: 130mmx126mmx52.3mm

OS installed: Windows 11 Pro

Accessories: DC 19V(Adapter Included)

The Minisforum UM790 Pro impresses with its compact size and impressive performance. While its design is simple and somewhat boring, the setup is easy and efficient, and the ports and connectors are all where you would want them to be for pure practicality.

The machine shines in gaming and 4K video editing tasks, making it an ideal choice for creative professionals. Marketed as a desktop replacement, it delivers exceptional power for its size and will appeal to anyone looking for versatility and performance, so ideal for creators. Despite its slightly mundane design, its capabilities as a compact power PC and its focus on gaming and content creation set it apart as an attractive choice and make it one of our choices for the best mini PCs.

Price and Availablity

(Image credit: Future)

The Minisforum UM790 Pro is priced in the midrange for a high-end mini PC, so any way you look, it's one of the best PC purchases out there. Considering its impressive specifications and desktop-level processing power, this price point makes it a budget-friendly option for anyone needing high performance in a compact form.

While the UM790 Pro offers powerful performance akin to a desktop PC, its limited upgradability should be considered. However, external GPUs and Hard drives can be attached, so it's not a huge issue when considering the RAM and internal storage option upgrades. The midrange price tag and simple design make this a strong and sensible choice.

Score: 5/5

Design

(Image credit: Future)

The Minisforum UM790 Pro is everything a compact Mini PC should be and offers a simple space-saving solution ideal for desktop and creative setups. While its exterior design appears fairly standard, its true capabilities lie inside. The machine is built with an emphasis on practicality, allowing it to easily mount to the back of a monitor, thereby maximising desk space. Its integrated metal body enhances durability while ensuring that it stays cool under intensive workloads.

While the UM790 Pro might not be as upgradable as traditional desktops, its dual-channel DDR5 memory slots allow for a maximum of 64GB RAM, catering to multitasking needs. Moreover, dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots empower users to expand storage capacity and enhance data performance through RAID0 and RAID1 configurations.

Design: 4.5/5

Features

(Image credit: Future)

The Minisforum UM790 Pro employs cutting-edge technologies, housing an AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS processor with up to 5.2 GHz boost and an AMD Radeon™ 780M GPU, delivering remarkable performance for gaming and intensive tasks.

The UM790 Pro's AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS processor boasts 8 cores and 16 threads, while the AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics card ensures smooth visuals and seamless gaming, as well as sufficient for video and image editing tasks.

Backing up the processing is dual-channel DDR5 memory slots and support for frequencies up to 5600MHz; the UM790 Pro offers fast data access, a major consideration for content creators dealing with large files.

Those large files are perfectly catered for by the M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, of which there are two, although only one is filled off the shelf.

Ensuring connection options, there's a good range of ports, including USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A and USB4 ports and supporting high-resolution displays, there's HDMI 2.1 and USB4 video outputs.

Measuring 130mm x 126mm x 52.3mm, the UM790 Pro's compact size makes it suitable for limited desk spaces, and it's compatible with VESA mounting, which is a nice touch, especially in studios where you want the surface to be clear of cables and machines.

Regarding the network connections, there's a 2.5G Ethernet port and Killer™ AX1675 Wi-Fi 6E network card; in the test, this all seemed more than fast and reliable enough for most workshop and studio tasks and gaming.

Features: 4.5/5

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Benchmarks 3DMark Wild Life: 15402, Fire Strike: 7351, Time Spy: 2674 Cinebench R23: Multi-Core Score: 15874, Single-Core Score: 1834

GeekBench 5: Multi-Core Score: 12387,- Single-Core Score: 2714

CrystalDiskMark: Read Speed: 3905.29 MB/s Write Speed: 1970.44 MB/s

PCMark 10: 7110

Windows Experience Index: 8.2

The Minisforum UM790 Pro proves to be a solid performer through our series of benchmark tests, translating into outstanding real-world performance when used with Premiere Pro and Photoshop. Its AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS processor, coupled with the AMD Radeon™ 780M GPU handled games, images and video with relative ease.

In 3DMark Wild Life, the UM790 Pro achieved a Graphics Score of 15402, reflecting the gaming performance. Fire Strike yielded a Graphics Score of 7351, with additional scores highlighting its CPU and combined performance.

Time Spy recorded a Graphics Score of 2674 and a CPU Score of 10862, illustrating its multifaceted capabilities. In Cinebench R23, the machine showcased a Multi-Core Score of 15874, affirming its computational strength and this was again reflected in the video editing.

GeekBench 5 reflected the other results with a Multi-Core and Single-Core Scores of 12387 and 2714, respectively. CrystalDiskMark revealed read and write speeds of 3905.29 MB/s and 1970.44 MB/s, demonstrating a decent but not remarkable transfer speed.

PCMark 10 returned a Score of 7110, reinforcing the well-rounded performance which was topped off with a Windows Experience Index with a score of 8.2.

Performance: 4.5/5

Should you buy a Minisforum UM790 Pro

The Minisforum UM790 Pro presents a powerful solution in a compact form. With exceptional performance that outshines its peers in this price range, it proves itself as a reliable and mini PC and desktop replacememnt. Its unassuming design might lack flair, but it's a testament to functionality, easily fitting into any professional environment.

From solid gaming capabilities to smooth video editing, the UM790 Pro delivers on multiple fronts. While it might not be the choice for those seeking a design that pops or offers a multi coloured light show, its performance-focused approach and simplicity make it a great option.

(Image credit: Future)

Value: Priced affordably for its capabilities, providing desktop-level power. (5/5)

Design: Simple and practical, but lacking visual flair. (3/5)

Features: Cutting-edge technologies, versatile CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage options. (4.5/5)

Performance: Impressive benchmark scores translate to exceptional real-world performance. (4.5/5)

Total: A solid mini PC with powerful performance and practical design, suited for various tasks. (4/5)

Why you should buy



Exceptional Performance The Minisforum UM790 Pro stands out for it's balance of performance and price. The AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS processor and AMD Radeon™ 780M GPU deliver what needed for smooth gaming, video editing, and image editing. When it comes to performance the benchmark results show that it's at the top end of what these Mini PC's can achieve. Effective Design While its design might not scream innovation, the Minisforum UM790 Pro's simplicity is its strength. With a no-nonsense approach, this mini PC focuses on practicality, offering VESA mount compatibility for saving space, while remaining unobtrusive on your desk.

Don't buy it if