This Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD is on sale for just $266 - it was previously $550, so that's over a 50% saving (or a $284 discount) for Prime Day.

Samsung is everywhere, and Samsung SSDs come very highly rated. This one in particular, though, tops our list of the best portable SSDs for most people. We spend a lot of time testing out SSDs and other storage options too, so we don't give this rating lightly. Take a look at our full review of the Samsung T9 here.

Today's top Samsung T9 4TB deal

Save 52% Samsung T9 Portable SSD: was $550 now $266 at Amazon With a 4TB capacity, the Samsung T9 offers plenty of storage for large photo and video files, games, and documents - so it's an excellent all-rounder. Read speeds hit up to up to 2,000MB/s thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection. It's also available in 1TB and 2TB, which is currently discounted to $170.

The 4TB is a great amount of storage, especially for the sale price. For context, you could get about 40 films and 80,000 pictures on a 4TB SSD - so it's plenty for the average user. I haven't found a better SSD deal this Prime Day (although I'll keep an eye out nonetheless).

I've been busy tracking down all the best Prime Day SSD deals you can get right now, and I think this might be my favorite one yet. And for more savings on laptops, TVs, phones, and more, then check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for the latest deals on tech.

