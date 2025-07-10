My number one portable SSD from Samsung just got a Prime Day price cut and it's now over 50% off
This might be the best deal on a portable SSD we've seen on Prime Day so far
This Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD is on sale for just $266 - it was previously $550, so that's over a 50% saving (or a $284 discount) for Prime Day.
Samsung is everywhere, and Samsung SSDs come very highly rated. This one in particular, though, tops our list of the best portable SSDs for most people. We spend a lot of time testing out SSDs and other storage options too, so we don't give this rating lightly. Take a look at our full review of the Samsung T9 here.
Today's top Samsung T9 4TB deal
With a 4TB capacity, the Samsung T9 offers plenty of storage for large photo and video files, games, and documents - so it's an excellent all-rounder. Read speeds hit up to up to 2,000MB/s thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection. It's also available in 1TB and 2TB, which is currently discounted to $170.
The 4TB is a great amount of storage, especially for the sale price. For context, you could get about 40 films and 80,000 pictures on a 4TB SSD - so it's plenty for the average user. I haven't found a better SSD deal this Prime Day (although I'll keep an eye out nonetheless).
I've been busy tracking down all the best Prime Day SSD deals you can get right now, and I think this might be my favorite one yet. And for more savings on laptops, TVs, phones, and more, then check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for the latest deals on tech.
More SSD deals
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB rugged portable SSD: was $285 now $160
- Crucial X9 4TB SSD: was $230 now $185
- Crucial X10 4TB SSD: was $396 now $220
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB: was $210 now $120
- Crucial X10 Pro 2TB SSD: was $2019 now $150
- SanDisk Desk Drive: was $735 now $570
- Western Digital Elements 2TB SSD: was $153 now $125
