I found all the best Amazon Prime Day external SSD deals, starting from just $69.99 for a 1TB portable SSD

If you’re looking to boost your storage, move large files quickly, or back up important data, Amazon Prime Day has some of the best deals of the year on the best portable SSDs anywhere.

Big brands like Samsung, SanDisk, Crucial, WD, and Lexar are offering deep discounts on 1TB to 4TB drives with fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 or Gen 2x2 connectivity, many reaching read speeds up to 2,000MB/s.

These compact drives are ideal for creators, students, or anyone managing large media libraries. Most work seamlessly across devices including Mac, Windows, Android, and even iPhone 15/16 with USB-C support. Some models also include AES hardware encryption, IP65 water/dust resistance, and rugged casings for added peace of mind on the go.

To protect your data even further, Amazon offers a 3-year data recovery plan for just $14.99, a small price to pay for added protection against accidental loss - just add this when buying your drive.

And don’t forget: the best SSD is only as reliable as your last backup. For a smarter long-term solution, see our best cloud backup guide and pair your SSD with automatic online storage.

Enjoy big savings on these portable SSDs this Amazon Prime Day

Samsung 2TB T9 Portable SSD: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD offers blazing-fast performance with sequential read and write speeds up to 2,000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. Ideal for creative workflows, and backups, it features Dynamic Thermal Guard for sustained speed under heavy use. Compatible with PC, Mac, iPhone 15/16, and consoles, it also includes hardware encryption for added security. Compact, durable, and backed by a 5-year warranty, it's built for demanding users.

Crucial 2TB X10 Portable SSD: was $249.99 now $134.99 at Amazon The 2TB Crucial X10 portable SSD offers ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance with read speeds up to 2,100MB/s, making it ideal for creators, students, and anyone needing quick access to large files. Its compact, matte blue design is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and drop-tested up to 9.8 feet. Check out our review.

Crucial 4TB X9 Portable SSD: $263.99 at Amazon The Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD delivers fast transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s over USB 3.2 via USB-C, making it ideal for file storage, and backups. Built with IP55-rated water and dust resistance and drop-tested up to 7.5 feet, it’s made for travel and daily use. Compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and game consoles, it offers large capacity in a compact form. Includes a 3-year warranty and bonus backup software.

SSK SD450 2TB Portable SSD: was $109.99 now $98.99 at Amazon The SSK SD450 2TB Portable SSD offers reliable performance with read speeds up to 550MB/s using USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity and SATA 6Gbps interface. It supports S.M.A.R.T. monitoring, TRIM, and OTG functionality for improved longevity and cross-device compatibility. Designed for use with laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones, and cameras, it’s compact and durable. Included accessories are a USB-C to C cable and USB-A adapter. Backed by a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $209.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD delivers fast NVMe performance with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Built for durability, it features IP65 water and dust resistance and survives drops up to 3 meters. The drive includes 256-bit AES hardware encryption and a built-in carabiner loop for secure portability. Ideal for travel, backups, and media storage, it’s backed by a 5-year warranty.

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Samsung T7 Portable SSD packs 2TB of fast, reliable storage in a sleek aluminum case. Using USB 3.2 Gen 2 and NVMe tech, it delivers read/write speeds up to 1050/1000MB/s, great for video editing, backups, and gaming. It supports AES 256-bit hardware encryption, resists drops up to 6 feet, and works across PCs, Macs, phones, and consoles. Compact, durable, and fast, it’s a favorite among creators and professionals.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD: was $394.99 now $309.99 at Amazon The SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD delivers blazing-fast performance with up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. Built for professionals, it features a forged aluminum chassis for heat management, IP65 water and dust resistance, and 3-meter drop protection. Its compact design includes hardware encryption, a carabiner loop for portability, and wide device compatibility. Perfect for fast backups, large media transfers, and on-the-go workflows. In our review, we said it "delivers great performance no matter what you’re throwing at it."

SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD: was $147.99 now $115 at Amazon The SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD offers solid performance with read speeds up to 800MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Lightweight and pocket-sized, it’s built for life on the go with up to 2-meter drop protection and a rubber hook for easy attachment. Compatible with USB-C and USB-A devices, it’s a dependable choice for personal and business backups, content storage, or media transfers, at an affordable price from a trusted storage brand.

Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD: was $284.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD is built tough with IP65 water and dust resistance and drop protection up to 9.8 feet. It delivers high-speed performance with up to 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds over USB 3.2 Gen 2. Ideal for photographers and content creators, its rugged design doesn’t compromise on speed or compatibility, working seamlessly with PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, and even the iPhone 15 series. We said it was "superbly built" in our review.

Western Digital WD Elements SE 2TB Portable SSD: was $152.99 now $124.99 at Amazon The WD Elements SE 2TB Portable SSD delivers reliable solid-state performance with read speeds up to 400MB/s via USB 3.0. Compatible with PCs, Macs, tablets, and gaming consoles, it's designed for portability and durability - it’s drop-resistant up to 2 meters. While slower than USB 3.2 Gen 2 drives, it offers dependable storage from a trusted brand, great for everyday file transfers, backups, or expanding your device’s storage on the go.

Lexar 1TB ES3 External SSD: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Lexar ES3 1TB External SSD offers fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s. Slim, lightweight, and made with a durable metal design, it’s pocket-sized at just 10.5mm thick. Compatible with Windows, macOS, iPhone 15/16, Android, and more, it includes Lexar’s DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software for added security. At just $69.99, it offers great value for portable, secure, high-speed storage.

