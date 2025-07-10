Best Prime Day SSD, hard drive, portable SSD and external HDD deals for Samsung, Crucial, Seagate and more

All major SSD and HDD brands have slashed prices on their flagship products for Amazon Prime Day (or Black Friday in July as some call it).

If you are thinking of grabbing some extra storage for your photos (because cloud storage is expensive), for your important files or for your PC, now is the time to do it on the cheap.

I’ve compiled this list of the best SSD and HDD deals around, both for internal and external products.

Best Prime Day SSD deals (internal)

Crucial P310 ( was $129 now $100 ): This is the internal SSD I’d buy with my own money. If you are after a large capacity PCIe Gen4 SSD, then you can’t go wrong with the Crucial P310, a 2TB drive with a cost per TB of less than $50. Crucial also bundled a free Acronis True Image HD software to help you move your operating system to this SSD. A 3-year warranty will give you some peace of mind. The 4TB capacity costs the same per TB ( $200 ), ignore the 1TB model.

Orico O7000 (was $130 now $94): Use the promocode ORICOSSD10 to get an additional 10% to bring the price down to just under $94. Orico is an up-and-coming brand whose products have been regularly reviewed and the O7000 is an absolute PCIe Gen4 monster, reaching 7GBps and 6.5GBps respectively. It’s by no means the fastest, but it is the cheapest fast SSD right now. I’d still go for the Crucial above given the small premium.

PNY CS900 (was $70 now $50): One of the best selling SATA SSD on Amazon right now, the 1TB version of the CS900 is backed by a three year warranty and benefits from PNY’s expertise. This SSD will give a new lease of life to old compatible laptops and systems and can be used as an external SSD. A 2TB version is available for $98; a note here to highlight the fact that a PCIe Gen4 SSD is now cheaper than a SATA drive of similar capacity.

WD_Black SN850X (was $880 now $530): There are few 8TB SSD on the market and this one is the best of them all. It is both cheaper and faster than Gen4 SSD rivals, reaching 7.2GBps/6.6GBps sustained R/W speeds with ease. Backed by a five-year warranty, it is well suited for all use cases that require processing large volumes of data. A smaller 4TB ($270) and 2TB ($142) versions are available.

KingSpec SATA SSD (was $222 now $167): You won’t find a cheaper 4TB SSD this Prime Day. At just over 4 cents per GB, this is by far the most affordable SSD per capacity on the market right now. With a transfer speed of 560MB/s, it has plenty of storage space for your games, applications and videos, especially if you buy five of these and run them in RAID-5 mode (as one Newegg customer did). Smaller capacities are available but I wouldn’t recommend them.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus (was $177 now $114): Meet the 2TB 990 EVO Plus, Samsung’s most popular SSD on Amazon Prime Day. This is a PCIe Gen4 drive that offers read/write speeds of up to 7.25GBps/6.3GBps, great for most mainstream scenarios and almost a match for the more expensive 990 Pro. Enjoy Samsung’s free Magician software app which helps you update your drive and adjust performance. A 1TB ($66) and 4TB ($235) models are available, the later being the best deal of the trio.

Samsung 9100 Pro (was $300 now $190): This 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD is Samsung’s best attempt to nab the performance crown with rated sequential read/write speeds of 14.8/13.4 GBps, making it fast enough for video, editing, LLM training, gaming, and other heavy-duty workloads. In our review, we said that “this is a drive for professional users and for those who need to save or otherwise write large files to disk regularly, and for that, the Samsung 9100 Pro is the best M.2 SSD on the market.” Also available in 4TB ($385) and 1TB ($142) capacities.

WD_Black SN8100 (was $320 now $190): This is currently the fastest SSD money can buy (at least in the consumer market), reaching on sustained reads 14.9GBps, a bit less (14GBps) on writes. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it has received phenomenal reviews from our peers and is ideal for AI, gaming, video editing and much more. Both the 1TB ($150) and 4TB ($400) versions are more expensive (on a per TB basis).

Crucial T705 (was $248 now $200): One of Micron’s fastest SSDs to date, it is one of biggest rivals to the 9100 Pro. It slightly trails it on benchmarks but unlike Samsung, you can buy a $15, 3-year data recovery plan with that model from Amazon, something that could prove handy in case of hardware failure. The 4TB model with a heatsink is available from $370 while the $143 1TB version is best avoided.

Teamgroup T-Force GC Pro (was $340 now $290): This is the cheapest large-capacity PCIe 5.0 SSD around with a 4TB capacity, with a 5-year warranty. It is slower than the 9100 Pro (12.5/11GBps) but has a cool (pun intended) Graphene heatsink to keep temperatures down. The 2TB version ($180) is poor value for money compared to rivals.

Best Prime Day SSD deals (external)

Orico B20 (was $90 now $61): If I were to spend my own money on a speedy portable SSD, I’d probably go for the Orico B20. Yes, you need to have a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 system to make the most out of it and yes, Orico is not a well known brand but we have reviewed quite a few SSDs from them lately and they haven’t disappointed. The B20 is also tiny and weighs just under 20g. A 2TB model ($129.59) is also available

Samsung T9 (was $300 now $170): The Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD offers blazing-fast performance with sequential read and write speeds up to 2,000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. Compact, durable, and backed by a 5-year warranty, it's built for demanding users looking for a robust portable SSD. Also available in 1TB ($130) and 4TB ($266) versions with the latter being the obvious pick.

Crucial X10 (was $250 now $135): While it is not as good-looking as some of its rivals like the T9 above, the 2TB X10 more than makes up for it when it comes to value for money. It is, by far, the most affordable 2GBps-class external SSD in this market. When we reviewed it, we said that the best things about it are increased capacities (up to 8TB) and improvements in ruggedness. Also consider the 4TB ($220), 6TB ($292) and the 8TB ($440) models.

Crucial X9 (was $225, now $185): Alongside a massive amount of storage, the 4TB 1GBps-class Crucial X9 is also IP55 rated, which is good enough for most use cases, and has a five-year warranty as standard. Perhaps more importantly, Crucial is backed by Micron, one of the world’s largest NAND manufacturers, which means that the tech behind this external SSD is backed by three decades of expertise. You can also buy the 2TB ($103) and 1TB ($65) versions.

SSK SD450 (was $110 now $99): If you don’t need something quick but needs something which is affordable and rugged, the SSD450 will fit the bill with a sub-$100 price tag and 2TB to boot from. It is relatively slow (550MBps) but still plenty fast if you don’t move a lot of data all the time. Backed by a 3-year warranty, it comes with IP rating. Note that a faster version (SD500, 1GBps) is available for $107.

SanDisk Extreme (was $130 now $78): A great deal for a 1TB SSD. SanDisk had some teething issues with its external SSD range a few years ago but that’s solved (hence the mention of updated firmware in the description). What remains is a fast, rugged (IP65 rated) and most importantly affordable portable 1GBps-class SSD. Do not buy the slower version (800MBps) which ironically is more expensive but consider the 2TB ($120), 4TB ($220) and 8TB ($450) versions.

Samsung T7 (was $130 now $76): It is an amazing deal if you’re after a portable 1TB SSD that is affordable and relatively quick. It has, for long, been our best portable SSD until faster models came to the market. If you don’t have access to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 or USB 4 (like most of us), its 1GBps speed is more than enough. Consider the 2TB ($114) and 4TB ($218) that offer vastly better value for money.

SanDisk Extreme PRO (was $395 now $270): This 4TB model delivers blazing-fast performance with up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. Built for professionals, it features a forged aluminum chassis for heat management, a five year warranty, IP65 water and dust resistance, and 3-meter drop protection. In our review, we said it "delivers great performance no matter what you’re throwing at it." Just bear in mind that you will need to have a compatible device to get the best of it. 2TB ($170) and 1TB ($120) versions are also available.

SSK SD451 (was $63 now $54): I chose this because it is the cheapest 1TB external SSD for Prime Day. It is just a tad more expensive than similar 1TB portable hard disk drives but significantly smaller and lighter (only 37g). With read/write speeds in excess of 500MBps, it is more than enough for most use cases. Remember that you can also use it with any Android smartphone.

Patriot Transporter Lite (was $64 now $57): Patriot is well known for its memory modules and has a complete range of SSDs as well. This is the most affordable 1TB 1GBps-class SSD and while it is a bit bigger than rivals like the X9, it also cheaper and has a metal body, great for heat dissipation. Available in red and black for the same price, it comes with a three-year warranty as well. The 2TB version ($98) is the best option. A 4TB model ($225) is also available.

Corsair EX400U (was $360 now $300): Corsair, like Patriot, is a well known brand amongst enthusiasts and gamers. The 4TB of the EX400U uses USB 4.0 to achieve speeds of up to 4GBps/3.6GBps and is therefore compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and 5. We gave it a highly recommended badge and our reviewer said that it was the drive that we’ve been waiting for. 1TB ($100) and 2TB ($170) versions of this drive exist but I’d shy away from them.

Best Prime Day hard drive deals (internal)

Seagate BarraCuda 24TB (was $300 now $245): This is the best HDD deal right now for Prime Day and comes from Newegg, not Amazon. If you can buy it, just do it. At just over $10 per TB, it is insanely good value. Just bear in mind that it is a 7200RPM HDD (it will be noisier) and that it would be wise to back it up. Smaller capacities are available but not worth it IMHO.

Seagate BarraCuda 16TB (was $210 now $195): A smaller version of the above, 20% worse value for money at $12.19 per TB. Perfectly good if you cannot stretch your budget.

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB (was $190 now $110): An even smaller version of the above with a slower rotational speed (5400RPM), so less noisy. At $13.75 per terabyte, it is the most competitive model in this price range.

WD Blue 4TB (was $85 now $75): At $18.75 per terabyte, this is the smallest hard disk drive worth buying. Anything smaller and you’d probably better gettting an internal SSD which will be faster, cheaper to run and sturdier.

Best Prime Day Hard drive deals (external)

Seagate Expansion 24TB (was $330 now $260): This is the best value desktop hard drive right now at just over $10 per TB. This HDD offers automatic recognition on Windows and Mac devices along with a simple drag-and-drop interface, making it quick and easy to start transferring and managing data as soon as you connect it to your device.

Seagate Expansion 28TB (was $381 now $330): A bigger version of the above with a slightly worse price per terabyte, worth it though if you want to have the biggest external hard disk drive ever. You could also potentially break it open to extract the HDD to be used internally.

Seagate Expansion 20TB (was $250 now $230): A bit better than the 28TB in terms of value for money at $11.50 per terabyte. Like for most Expansion drives of this capacity, it comes with Rescue Data Recovery Services for free which can help you recover your data in case of unexpected data loss.

Seagate Expansion 8TB (was $170 now $150): A smaller version of the above with a far worse price per TB.

Seagate Expansion 5TB (was $130 now $110): This is the best value portable hard drive for Prime Day. The difference is that these don’t need an external power supply compared to the above. At $22 per TB, you are paying a significant premium for portability. 2TB (was $80 now $65) and 4TB (was $125 now $95) models are available as well.

WD 6TB (was $175 now $149): This is the largest portable HDD right now and the one with the worst price per TB, almost $25. You are paying a premium for the capacity and it is worth it for those that are space constrained and do need to pack as much storage per volume with a limited budget (otherwise, six 1TB microSD would probably be much smaller and not much more expensive).

WD 14TB (was $280 now $170): The lone desktop HDD from WD on this list. Seagate’s rival has unfortunately long lost the value crown with barely a fight. This 14TB model is the only one I’d recommend for mainstream users as it sits neatly between Seagate’s 8TB and 20TB models. It doesn’t come with a data recovery service for free (like Seagate) but has a 3-year warranty instead.

Amazon Prime Day SSD and HDD deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals? Yes, you'll need a Prime membership to get any deals labelled as a Prime Day Deal in the sales - you can't miss the big red tag above the price. However, some products may have a standard discount, and these will be available even if you aren't a Prime member. If you’ve not been a Prime customer for twelve months, you can sign up for a thirty-day free trial of Amazon Prime – perfect for claiming those Prime Day deals without spending any extra.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? An Amazon Prime membership currently costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for a year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.