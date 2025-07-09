Seagate's huge 24TB external hard drive hits all-time low on Amazon Prime Day - Expansion Desktop HDD on sale for $260 or 21% off
Save big in more ways than one with this massive 24TB external hard drive, now under $260
The Prime Day sales are a great time to find extra storage solutions - and this one certainly caught my eye. The Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive is now $259.99 (was $329.99) at Amazon. That's less than 11 cents per Gigabyte, the lowest I've seen for a while
This HDD offers automatic recognition on Windows and Mac devices along with a simple drag-and-drop interface, making it quick and easy to start transferring and managing data as soon as you connect it to your device.
With a 7200 RPM (rotations per minute) hard disk speed, it's faster than many standard external HDDs, so you'll spend less time transferring data and dealing with large file management.
And while the HDD might not be as fast as a solid-state drive, you're getting a whole lot of storage in the Prime Day deals.
Today's best Seagate Expansion 24TB external hard drive deal
You can now grab an impressive 21% off this Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive. With a large storage capacity, this is great for heavy users looking to store high volumes of photos, songs, videos, and documents - it's also a popular choice with gamers for the same reason.
Did I mention that 24TB is a huge amount of storage?
If you so wanted, you could back up 200 HD, extended edition copies of the Lord of the Rings movies (including the Hobbit prequels) and still have a little room left over - that's around 4000 hours of high-quality, 1080p video. Alternatively, you could store around 5-6 million songs. That's a lot of Taylor Swift.
Plus, you can rest easy knowing that all of your important music, video, games, and documents are protected by Rescue Data Recovery Services.
It's an impressive bit of kit with a very impressive price tag.
But don't just take my word for it. This product is a firm favorite amongst users and has received an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 250,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews.
The best Prime Day sales - quick links
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, lawnmowers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $117
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses - deals from $399
- Home Depot: 35% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: up to 40% off grills, appliances, tools & patio
- Nectar: mattress deals from $349, up to 50% off
- Purple: up to $700 off mattresses + free base
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off select appliances
- Target: 50% off patio furniture & accessories
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 mattress sets
- Walmart: grills, mattresses, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.