The Prime Day sales are a great time to find extra storage solutions - and this one certainly caught my eye. The Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive is now $259.99 (was $329.99) at Amazon. That's less than 11 cents per Gigabyte, the lowest I've seen for a while

This HDD offers automatic recognition on Windows and Mac devices along with a simple drag-and-drop interface, making it quick and easy to start transferring and managing data as soon as you connect it to your device.

With a 7200 RPM (rotations per minute) hard disk speed, it's faster than many standard external HDDs, so you'll spend less time transferring data and dealing with large file management.

And while the HDD might not be as fast as a solid-state drive, you're getting a whole lot of storage in the Prime Day deals.

Today's best Seagate Expansion 24TB external hard drive deal

Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive (STKP24000400) : was $329.99 now $259.99 at Amazon You can now grab an impressive 21% off this Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive. With a large storage capacity, this is great for heavy users looking to store high volumes of photos, songs, videos, and documents - it's also a popular choice with gamers for the same reason.

Did I mention that 24TB is a huge amount of storage?

If you so wanted, you could back up 200 HD, extended edition copies of the Lord of the Rings movies (including the Hobbit prequels) and still have a little room left over - that's around 4000 hours of high-quality, 1080p video. Alternatively, you could store around 5-6 million songs. That's a lot of Taylor Swift.

Plus, you can rest easy knowing that all of your important music, video, games, and documents are protected by Rescue Data Recovery Services.

It's an impressive bit of kit with a very impressive price tag.

But don't just take my word for it. This product is a firm favorite amongst users and has received an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 250,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews.