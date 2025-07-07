This huge-capacity Seagate hard drive is just $12 per TB at Best Buy – and it beats any Prime Day deal I've seen so far
Boost your storage capacity with this stunning Best Buy Seagate deal
You don't have to go to Amazon for big savings on hard drives this Prime Day – and this Seagate Expansion Desktop 28TB Hard Drive for just $330 at Best Buy is proof of that.
The deal gives you a $60 saving on the usual price of $390, and brings it down to less than $12 per terabyte – or, if you'd prefer, just over 1 cent per GB. Wow!
With a huge capacity of 28TB, you'll have enough space for thousands of videos, images, documents and anything else you might need to store, while the USB 3.0 connection will do a speedy job of moving them from your PC or laptop.
You'll struggle to find a better offer on a 28TB model in the Amazon Prime Day sale, so if you need plenty of storage space, you won't want to miss out on this deal.
Today's best Seagate 28TB Expansion Hard Drive deal
Seagate isn't messing around with this $60 discount, which gets you 28TB of instant storage for just $12/TB and which beats anything I've seen for a model with this much storage in the early Amazon Prime day deals.
If you're looking to boost your computer storage for any reason and don't want to shell out for the best cloud storage, this might just be the best deal you can find.
While there are plenty of great Amazon Prime Day portable hard drive deals quickly popping up ahead of Prime Day, we've not yet seen anything that offers quite as much space for so little a price.
Plus, it sports a USB 3.0 connection that allows you to instantly plug-in and backup your files, photos, videos, creative endeavors, and sensitive data at up to 5 Gbit/s, all without any setup.
In a form factor of just 7" x 1.65" x 5" and weighing just under 2.6 lbs., this external hard drive is a smart choice for all those looking to keep their desk clutter free and their treasured files stored securely.
As an additional bonus, this deal includes Seagate's toolkit backup software, so you can rest assured knowing that the experts are on hand for all your data recovery needs.
Other HDDs deals to consider
If you can deal with a slightly smaller capacity and are looking for an internal HDD, this 24TB Seagate Barracuda HDD costs only $0.10/GB and is one of the best we've seen in years.
