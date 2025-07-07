Amazon Prime Day is offering standout deals on high-capacity internal hard drives, perfect for expanding storage in NAS systems, desktops, and workstations.

Whether you're backing up years of photos, managing creative projects, or running a 24/7 server, there’s an option to match your needs.

Top picks include the Western Digital 20TB Red Pro, ideal for heavy NAS workloads and enterprise storage, and the 16TB Toshiba X300, designed for performance-focused desktops.

For smaller business environments, the 12TB WD Red Plus offers a solid balance of reliability and capacity. If you’re looking for enterprise-grade endurance, the 4TB Toshiba MG HDD supports 24/7 operation with a 5-year warranty.

Not sure which to choose? NAS drives are built for multi-bay, always-on systems, while high-performance desktop drives are tuned for speed and heavy data access.

It's not just Amazon where you'll find bargains right now. If you want to buy the 14TB WD Red Pro HDD, it's priced at $289.99 there, but Western Digital has it for the same price, and is currently running an offer whereby you can get two 14TB drives for just $499.98.

Western Digital 4TB WD Blue: was $79.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The Western Digital 4TB WD Blue PC Internal Hard Drive offers reliable storage for everyday computing. Designed for desktops and laptops, this 3.5-inch HDD features a 5400 RPM speed, SATA 6Gb/s interface, and a 256MB cache for smooth performance. It includes free Acronis cloning software and comes with a 2-year limited warranty. Priced at $74.99, it's a solid choice for users seeking dependable storage at an affordable price.

Western Digital 4TB WD Red Plus: was $119.99 now $99.79 at Amazon The Western Digital 4TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive is built for 24/7 performance in small to medium business NAS systems. With a 5400 RPM speed, 256MB cache, and SATA 6Gb/s interface, it supports up to 180TB per year workload rates. It features CMR technology and NASware firmware for improved reliability and compatibility across multi-bay setups. Designed for always-on environments, this 3.5-inch drive includes a 3-year limited warranty and promises reliable operation for business-critical storage needs.

Toshiba X300 16TB Performance & Gaming Internal Hard Drive: was $379.99 now $314.99 at Amazon The Toshiba X300 16TB Performance Internal Hard Drive is designed for creatives and power users who need high-speed, high-capacity storage. It features a 7200 RPM speed, 512MB cache, and SATA 6Gb/s interface for fast data access. Built with CMR recording technology, it supports demanding workloads and large files. Ramp loading technology and an integrated shock sensor add durability. This 3.5-inch drive fits standard desktop systems and includes a 2-year limited warranty.

Toshiba 4TB Enterprise Internal Hard Drive: was $149 now $69.99 at Amazon The Toshiba 4TB Enterprise Internal Hard Drive from the MG Series is built for demanding 24/7 environments such as servers, cloud storage, and hyperscale systems. With a 7200 RPM speed, 128MB cache, and SATA 6Gb/s interface, it offers stable, high-capacity performance for enterprise workloads. It features Toshiba's Stable Platter and Persistent Write Cache technologies for enhanced reliability. Designed in a 3.5-inch form factor, this drive supports flexible configurations and includes a 5-year limited warranty for long-term operation. Six months ago it was selling for $149, so the current price is a bargain!

Western Digital 20TB WD Red Pro: was $419.99 now $379.99 at Amazon The Western Digital 20TB WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive is built for high-performance, 24/7 multi-user NAS environments. With a 7200 RPM speed, 512MB cache, and SATA 6Gb/s interface, it supports RAID-optimized systems with unlimited bay configurations and a 550TB per year workload rate. Designed for use in servers and storage systems, this 3.5-inch CMR drive includes a 5-year limited warranty. With 20TB of space, you can store up to 4 million photos or 2,000 hours of HD video, depending on file size.

Western Digital 12TB WD Red Plus: $258.92 at Amazon The Western Digital 12TB WD Red Plus is a 3.5-inch internal NAS hard drive built for reliability in 24/7 environments. With a 7200 RPM speed, 512MB cache, and SATA 6Gb/s interface, it supports up to 180TB/year workloads. Ideal for small to medium business NAS systems, it features CMR recording and WD’s NASware firmware for optimal compatibility. Dust-resistant and backed by a 3-year warranty, it offers consistent performance for multi-bay setups. Customer reviews on Amazon average 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Seagate Barracuda 24TB internal hard drive: was $399.81 now $269.99 at seagate.com The Seagate Barracuda 24TB internal hard drive offers massive storage in a 3.5-inch form factor, spinning at 7200 RPM with a 512MB cache and SATA 6Gb/s interface. It's built for desktop and multimedia use, offering solid performance for backups and media editing. Seagate backs it with 20 years of development and includes free DiscWizard software for easy data migration. While Amazon currently lists it at nearly $400, it’s actually cheaper to buy this model directly from Seagate’s website. It's priced at $299.99 there, but there's 10% off that right now, if you act super-fast.

Seagate Barracuda 4TB internal hard drive: was $89.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The Seagate BarraCuda 4TB internal hard drive offers reliable performance for desktop PCs with a 5400 RPM speed, 256MB cache, and SATA 6Gb/s interface. It’s designed for everyday computing, media storage, and light gaming. Backed by over 20 years of development, it supports a sustained transfer rate of up to 190MB/s. This 3.5-inch HDD includes data recovery services and comes in frustration-free packaging. With over 100,000 ratings and a 4.6-star average, it remains a popular, cost-effective storage option. Like the 24TB model (see above), it's on sale on the Seagate site, but at the same price Amazon has it. Seagate is currently offering 10% off the price, but only for the next day, and the drive is currently out of stock.

Western Digital 26TB WD Red Pro: was $569.99 now $546.97 at Amazon Need a LOT of space? The Western Digital 26TB WD Red Pro is a high-capacity internal NAS hard drive built for multi-user 24/7 environments. Spinning at 7200 RPM with a 512MB cache and SATA 6Gb/s interface, it features NASware technology, RV sensors, and RAID optimization for reliable performance in multi-bay setups. Designed to withstand vibration and heavy workloads, it’s ideal for business NAS systems. With a 5-year warranty and strong 4.4-star rating, it’s a solid choice.