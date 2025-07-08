Amazon Prime Day has officially started, but I already think this will be the best external hard drive deal you'll find all week!

You can grab a massive $120 saving on the usual price of $290, and brings it down to just over $12 per terabyte – in other words, slightly over 1 cent per GB. Good luck beating that!

This external hard drive has a beefy 14TB capacity so you can store thousands of images, videos, files, and more - and you won't be slowed down by the speedy USB 3.2 Gen 1 with its 5 Gigabits per second transfer speed.

I've looked, and struggled to find an Amazon Prime Day deal that beats an external hard drive of this capacity, so if you need plenty of storage space or are looking to build a home backup solution, you won't want to miss out on this deal.

Today's best Western Digital 14TB Hard Drive deal

Save $120 Western Digital 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive: was $290 now $170 at Amazon Western Digital is a highly reliable brand that has been building storage drives for over 50 years. This 14TB hard drive is a reflection of the reputation Western Digital has harnessed over the years, and this Prime Day discount is an absolute steal with that massive $120 price cut.

We've been busy rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day portable hard drive deals, but this deal stopped me in my tracks. It's rare to find a drive of this quality and capacity with such a significant saving.

The USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection offers instant plug-and-store capability to help you backup all your important data at a blistering 5 Gbit/s.

It's slim, too, at just ‎5.31 x 1.89 x 6.53 inches and weighing just 2.67 pounds, it certainly won't break the bank and will keep your desk looking neat and tidy.

Other HDDs deals to consider

Whether you're looking for internal or external drives, we've rounded up some seriously good deals across HHDs and SSDs: