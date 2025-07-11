This 1TB ultra slim hard drive deal isn't going to be around much longer, so add it to your basket now because Prime Day ends today!
Last chance to grab a Prime Day hard drive deal
It's now the last day of Amazon Prime Day, meaning there isn't long left to fill your basket with those last minute deals!
This ultra slim 1TB hard drive from Maxone has $12 knocked off the price, which is a 20% saving on an already great price. It puts this hard drive at just $0.04 per GB!
- See all of today's best Amazon deals
- This is your last chance to add this discounted 18TB WD external HDD to your basket – Prime Day ends today!
- This huge-capacity Seagate hard drive is just $12 per TB at Best Buy – and it beats any Prime Day deal I've seen so far
The Maxone 1TB hard drive is the perfect travel companion, whether you're on the way to work or travelling around the world, this hard drive can store thousands of videos, images, and important files.
Try as I might, I cannot find any other Amazon Prime Day deal that offers this much storage at such a reasonable price. Buyers seem to agree, with over 56,000 ratings and a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars - but hurry, today is the last day of Prime Day!
Today's best Maxone 1TB Ultra Slim Hard Drive deal
This 1TB hard drive is the perfect travel companion, and can handle thousands of videos and images with ease. This Prime Day discount will likely end today, so grab this 20% price cut before Prime Day ends at midnight!
We've been rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day portable hard drive deals, and this is a cut above the rest. It's not often you see a hard drive of this capacity at this price.
The USB 3 connection enables you to instantly plug-in and backup all your important files at up to 5 Gbit/s.
Did I mention its ultra slim? This hard drive is just 4.7 x 3.38 x 0.39 inches and weighs just over 8 ounces, so you'll barely know its there!
Other HDDs deals to consider
Whether you're looking for internal or external drives, we've rounded up some seriously good deals across HHDs and SSDs:
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.