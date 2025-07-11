It's now the last day of Amazon Prime Day, meaning there isn't long left to fill your basket with those last minute deals!

This ultra slim 1TB hard drive from Maxone has $12 knocked off the price, which is a 20% saving on an already great price. It puts this hard drive at just $0.04 per GB!

The Maxone 1TB hard drive is the perfect travel companion, whether you're on the way to work or travelling around the world, this hard drive can store thousands of videos, images, and important files.

Try as I might, I cannot find any other Amazon Prime Day deal that offers this much storage at such a reasonable price. Buyers seem to agree, with over 56,000 ratings and a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars - but hurry, today is the last day of Prime Day!

Today's best Maxone 1TB Ultra Slim Hard Drive deal

Save 20% Maxone 1TB Ultra Slim External Hard Drive: was $56.99 now $45.31 at Amazon This 1TB hard drive is the perfect travel companion, and can handle thousands of videos and images with ease. This Prime Day discount will likely end today, so grab this 20% price cut before Prime Day ends at midnight!

We've been rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day portable hard drive deals, and this is a cut above the rest. It's not often you see a hard drive of this capacity at this price.

The USB 3 connection enables you to instantly plug-in and backup all your important files at up to 5 Gbit/s.

Did I mention its ultra slim? This hard drive is just 4.7 x 3.38 x 0.39 inches and weighs just over 8 ounces, so you'll barely know its there!

Other HDDs deals to consider

