Are you still searching for your next smartwatch upgrade in the Amazon Prime Day sale? There's a record-low deal on the Apple Watch Series 10 still kicking about, but this is your very last chance to get your hands on one as Amazon's Prime Day event ends today.

This is one of the better deals we've seen across smartwatches, with Amazon knocking off $140, taking the Apple Watch Series 10 down to $338 - as well as throwing in 2 years of AppleCare+. In the UK, the Series 10 is now down to its lowest price of £295 from £399, but without the added AppleCare+ bonus.

We can't stress enough how today is your very last chance to score an Apple Watch at a price point like this, especially when it's now cheaper than previous Black Friday listings. Besides, Apple is extremely particular and stingy when it comes to knocking prices off its products, so this isn't a common occurrence.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple Watch Series 10 (US)

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS : was $399 now $279 at Amazon If you're less prone to accidents, then this standalone Apple Watch Prime Day deal might be the one to opt for. With a curved screen for improved glanceability, a new thinner design, and sleep apnea detection capabilities, it's also got all of Apple's existing watchOS smarts and latest features.

Amazon Prime Day deal: product name (UK)

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS : was £429 now £325 at Amazon The larger 46mm case size is for bigger wrists, or those who want Apple's best display ever. Even though the case size isn't as big as the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2, the wraparound screen around its slim profile actually means you're getting a better, bigger screen for far less money.

There's a reason why the Apple Watch Series 10 is one of our best Apple Watches, and it's our go-to recommendation if you're in need of an upgrade from the older Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8.

Though other Apple Watch models can be more advanced on the health and fitness front, the Series 10 does more than track the basics. As well as tracking steps, calories burned, and exercise minutes, the Training Load is new to this model, which shows you the longer impact of a workout on your body.

The handy Double Tap feature (which we loved in the Series 9) also comes with the Series 10, meaning that you can answer a call, start voice dictation for a message, or control music playback just by pinching your thumb and index finger.

If you want a powerful smartwatch that also looks great while it tracks all your metrics, then look no further than the Series 10.

