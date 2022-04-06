Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2022: when is it and what to expect

The 2022 Prime Day Apple Watch deals event will be here before you know it, and if you want to snag a bargain on Apple's feature-packed smartwatch at this year's summer sale, you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to tell you everything about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, such as the date, what to expect and how to get the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals.

While we don't know the official Amazon Prime Day date (Amazon will announce closer to the summer sale), we can take a guess based on past years. For the past two years, Amazon has moved the 48-hour sale to October and June due to stock shortages and the Cororonavirus pandemic. Amazon Prime Day has historically taken place in mid-July, so we predict this year's sale will take place from Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19.



That means there's plenty of time to prepare for the Prime Day Apple Watch deals event so you can snag a killer discount on the Apple Watch 3, the Series 6 and 7, and the Apple Watch SE. Our guide covers what deals to expect, what happened at last year's sale, and today's best Apple Watch offers, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest Prime Day updates.

If you don't want to wait for July to snag a bargain, we've listed today's best Apple Watch deals below which include discounts on the Apple Watch 3, the Series 6 and 7, and the Apple Watch SE.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals begin?

While Amazon hasn't announced the official dates of the 2022 Prime Day sale, we can predict when the event will take place based on past years.



Prime Day typically occurs in mid-July, but the date was changed to June in 2021 and October in 2020 due to stock shortages and the Coronavirus pandemic. We expect Amazon will go back to its original date this year, which means Prime Day 2022 could take place from Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple Watch deals?

Prime Day Apple Watch deals do require a Prime membership, however the good news if you're not already subscribed is that Amazon usually offers a free trial in the run up to its sales event. That means you'll be able to sample the delights of Amazon Prime and make the most of these excellent offers without having to fork out for a subscription.

That said, you'll find regular Amazon Prime free trials available throughout the year - though remember picking one up now may exclude you from future offers later on.

Plus, as we saw last year, other online retailers are putting up more of a fight these days. That means other stores will likely be price matching Amazon on its Prime Day Apple Watch deals, so you may well find the same (or better) offers elsewhere as well.

Amazon is currently offering a 30 day free trial of its Prime service. You'll get access to a wide range of membership services while also enjoying fast, free shipping across the site. If you're looking to time your free trial with Prime Day, however, you're a little early - and as you won't be a new customer in the summer if you grab this now, you might be excluded from future free trials.



What to expect from Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Last year the biggest Prime Day Apple Watch deals were found on the older Series 3 model. However, we were seeing some record low prices dropping it all the way down to $169 in the US and £195 in the UK.

Aside from a $15 saving on the Series 6 in the US, we didn't see any more Prime Day Apple Watch deals up for grabs last year. That's fairly understandable, considering the latest generation was only a month old at the time, and Apple devices like this rarely see bigger discounts so soon after launch.

That said, we've already seen the price of the SE drop down to $229 in last year's Black Friday deals, with a £15 discount in the UK as well. Plus, the Series 6 was down to just $329 last November, with the UK seeing a £299 sales price since then as well. That means there's definitely movement on those prices, and 2021's Prime Day Apple Watch deals should yield some far more valuable offers than we saw last year.

Last year's Prime Day Apple Watch deals (US)

