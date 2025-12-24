We're all guilty of it sometimes - you take far too many photos of your Christmas walk or videos of your little ones opening presents - and then, the dreaded 'low disk space' notification hits.

But it doesn't have to. The best cloud storage solutions can help you easily manage files and photos, and this new Google cloud plan offers new customers 2TB for 50% off - bringing it down to $49.99 for the first year.

You can also get the AI Pro plan, which comes with 2TB of storage, for just $99.99 for the first year - down from $239.98 - so a saving of over 40%.

This offer looks like it will expire some time early in 2026, and only stands for new customers. But, If you already have a subscription, but still need more storage, don't worry.

There are some other fantastic deals around, and I'll even highlight some below to make things a little easier.

Save 58% Google Basic 100GB: was $23.88 now $9.99 at one.google.com Read more Read less ▼ This is the most basic plan on offer, and gives you 100GB for Google Photos, Gmail, and Google Drive. You can share this storage with up to five other people, too - so if you don't need the whole 100GB (roughly 25,000 high-res photos), then you can save someone else from the low-storage notifications.

Save 58% Google Premium 2TB: was $119.98 now $49.99 at one.google.com Read more Read less ▼ This is our recommendation for the deal of the day. You can again share this with five others, and with a huge 2TB of storage, you should have more than enough to go round. You also get access to Google Workspace premium features like professional bookings, longer Google meetings, and appointment customization - handy for anyone with a small business, but the main feature is definitely the storage.

Save 58% Google AI Pro: was $239.88 now $99.99 at one.google.com Read more Read less ▼ This isn't a storage deal, per se. However, it does come with 2TB of storage. So, if you already use Gemini and need more storage, this is a good deal. You get (limited) access yo Veo 3.1, as well as 1,000 monthly AI credits, Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids, and Whisk with Veo 3.

More deals

Save 95% IDrive 10TB: was $99.50 now $4.98 at iDrive Read more Read less ▼ I've said it many times during this holiday season, but this IDrive deal really is one of the best out there. It's a fantastic, highly rated service, with end-to-end encryption (the gold standard for cloud security) as well as an easy-to-use mobile and desktop app, sync support, and recovery options. We usually say that IDrive's pricing is a little on the expensive side- but this deal removes this reservation entirely.

Save 87% Internxt 3TB: was $2,900 now $377 at Internxt Read more Read less ▼ Internxt is another great choice, as it ranks number one for our favorite security-focused cloud storage. This is thanks to its advanced security features like a virus scanner, password generator, zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, and it's open source. If you want a super-secure storage option with a great discount, this is our choice.

Save 54% Sync.com 5TB: was $366 now $168 at Sync.com Read more Read less ▼ If you really have a huge number of photos or files to store, then the Sync 5TB deals with unlimited sharing and an 180 day trash history is a good choice. What's great about this deal is that the discount is for however long you want to keep Sync as your provider (a lot of places have the discount set for the first year, or even only the first month). Sync is, unsurprisingly, our top choice for a sync-focused cloud storage provider, and you can read our full review here.

Save 91% Deegoo 10TB Backup storage: was $1,080 now $99.99 at StackSocial Read more Read less ▼ This is a huge deal, with massive storage and fantastic security and AI-based features. The automatic updates and easy file sharing mean you can be secure in your storage for a lifetime. The upload speeds can be a little unreliable, but for such a great deal, I wouldn't pass it by in a hurry.

Note renewal costs

Once your initial plan is complete, the renewal costs will increase. The current renewal costs outlined on the Google site are;

Basic 100GB plan = $19.99/y

Premium 2TB plan = $99.99/

Google AI Pro plan = $199.99/y

These are fairly big jumps, of course - but they're actually not full price, so it remains a pretty good deal.

Google Cloud gets 4.5/5 stars in our full review, which you can read here.