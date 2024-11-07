Nvidia’s GeForce Now Priority membership has upgraded to ‘Performance’ - introducing a 1440p resolution and ultrawide support

Nvidia GeForce Now Priority membership is now ‘Performance’

Price will remain the same, with 1440p resolution and ultrawide support additions

The playtime limit will come into effect on January 1, 2025

Nvidia’s GeForce Now has been an inexpensive cloud gaming alternative for PC gamers out for a high-end experience, and now its ‘Priority’ membership tier has been upgraded to ‘Performance’ with a host of upgrades.

Previously, the Priority membership’s resolution was limited to 1080p while lacking support for ultrawide resolutions (21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratios) and was priced at $9.99 (£9.99 / AU$19.99). Nvidia will change this by adding a 1440p resolution and ultrawide support (previously exclusive to Ultimate members), and the good news is that the new Performance membership will not change from the $9.99 price despite the improvements made (which we love to see from Nvidia).

Starting January 1, 2025, both Performance and Ultimate members will have a monthly playtime limit of 100 hours, which will help shorten queue times - this includes the option of saving your in-game graphics settings, which will go a long way to help you pick up where you left off without tinkering for better performance or visual quality.

While the playtime limit won’t come into effect until January 1, 2025, all active paid memberships will maintain unlimited playtime until January 1, 2026. The new tier is active now, and Nvidia is letting you test the new benefits with a Day Pass which is 25% off on both Performance and Ultimate, in a limited special time offer until November 22, 2024.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

A positive step in the right direction for Nvidia

This is a move from Nvidia that I’m pleased to see - not all PC gamers have the opportunity to get their hands on the best graphics cards on the market, and GeForce Now has always been a great alternative. While cloud gaming has its cons, Team Green has taken the right steps to ensure quality and connection speeds are high.

It’s also worth noting that up to 15 hours of unused playtime will be carried into the next month - you can always keep your eye on the number of hours played via the ‘Account Portal’.

I believe this is a prelude to the long-awaited GeForce RTX 5000 series reveal, and if recent rumors are true, we could be seeing Nvidia’s new GPUs within a matter of weeks…

