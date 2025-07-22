Wonder Woman's standalone film in the DCU has found its lead writer

The DC Universe's (DCU) Wonder Woman movie has found its lead writer

It's the same scribe who penned the screenplay for Supergirl

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has confirmed the news on social media

James Gunn has confirmed who has been hired to write the Wonder Woman movie that's set in the DC Universe (DCU).

Taking to Threads yesterday (July 21), Gunn revealed that reports suggesting Ana Nogueira had been tapped to write the untitled Wonder Woman film were true. The Wrap was the first to claim Nogueira had boarded the DC Studios film, with The Hollywood Reporter later indicating its sources had heard the same.

Gunn posted on Threads to confirm Nogueira's hiring (Image credit: James Gunn/Threads)

The forthcoming Diana Prince-starring flick, which Gunn first hinted at in mid-May, is the second movie Nogueira will tackle for DC Studios. Her first writing credit came in the form of the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which has since been renamed Supergirl by Gunn. You can read more about that project, including its release date and confirmed cast, in my ultimate guide on Supergirl.

Nogueira is also believed to be taking a stab at the screenplay for a live-action Teen Titans Go! adventure on the big screen. The Wrap claims it's still in development, but it's unclear if it'll be set in the DCU.

Nogueira's hiring comes hot on the heels of reports that Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran are fast-tracking a film starring the iconic metahuman.

Last month, Gunn announced a Wonder Woman movie was being worked on and fans immediately picked out a recent Star Wars actor who'd be perfect to play her.

So, who will play the Amazonian in the DCU? Gunn has declared nobody is currently in the running to portray the eponymous Themysciran, with the former Marvel filmmaker saying as much on a July 18 edition of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Gunn and Safran haven't found a director, either, so the pair will need to answer these questions – i.e. who'll direct Wonder Woman and who'll star in it – soon if they want to stop gossip columns from churning out all kinds of rumors.

Nobody has been cast as the DCU's version of Diana Prince yet (Image credit: DC Comics)

In another recent interview, this time with Rolling Stone, Gunn also clarified that, despite his wish to usher Prince into his cinematic universe, the DCU Chapter One flick wasn't necessarily being prioritized above other projects.

"I don’t know what they [industry insiders] mean by fast-tracking," he opined. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority, but we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting. Like, there’s a television show that I hope that we’re going to be green-lighting in the next few days.

"So, now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so, it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like 'we need to figure this out'.

"We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s going to take two years to write a script."

Considering Gunn says "writers", Nogueira seems to be co-penning the script with at least one other scribe. For now, Gunn isn't saying who that individual is, but I'm sure we'll learn more as development continues on this 'Gods and Monsters' production.