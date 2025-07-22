The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the latest clamshell phone from Samsung, and despite only just being announced, it is already causing quite a stir. If it's caught your eye, then you should head to Amazon, where you can get it with a free double storage upgrade and a free $200 Amazon gift card.

The deal will effectively save you $320 – that's $120 for the upgrade to 512GB of storage and $200 for the gift card. It's an enticing deal, as the improved display, superior aesthetics, and unbelievable performance mean this could be one of the best flip phones ever produced.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: was $1,419.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon Save $320 on the latest Flip phone from Samsung thanks to a free double storage upgrade to 512GB and the inclusion of a $200 Amazon gift card. This flagship flip phone looks to be one of the best Samsung has ever produced, and even though it costs a lot, there is very little like it on the market. So, if you'd like something a little bit different, then the Galaxy Z Flip 7 certainly fits the bill.

When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip 6, we called it "Samsung’s best flip foldable ever". With undeniable power, professional-grade software, and improved durability, the Flip 6 was quite the offering.

We've not conducted a full review of the newer model, but we have been hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 – and we loved it. The Samsung Flip phone has long been second best to the Galaxy Z Fold, but thanks to a seriously improved cover screen, it's threatening to take centre stage.

The Flip 7 has several upgrades over the Flip 6, including the introduction of a 4.1-inch display, up from 3.4 inches. The refresh rate on the FlexWindow has also been doubled from 60Hz to 120Hz, and the bezels are now much slimmer than before. All in all, this is a beautiful flip phone with a gorgeous screen.

