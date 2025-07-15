The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has just been announced and the expected preorder deals have arrived at several retailers. One of the best offers I've seen is at Amazon, where you can get a free double storage upgrade to 512GB, plus a free $300 Amazon gift card with Samsung's new foldable phone.

All in all, you save $420. That's a discount that is not to be sniffed at this early. As well as a rich feature set, the storage upgrade will be incredibly helpful to anyone storing their photos, videos, and music locally. If you're keen on having the latest and greatest foldable phone, then this is the deal for you.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: was $2,419.99 now $1,999.99 at Amazon Get $120 off the 512GB model of the recently announced flagship foldable from Samsung. Even better still, Amazon will also throw in a $300 gift card, which you can either keep for a rainy day or spend immediately on some extras to go with the phone, such as accessories, buds or a wearable. This is a great chance to save big on a phone that's only just been released.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a wonder of engineering with the slim and lightweight frame outdoing all previous Galaxy Z Fold handsets thus far. Weighing just 215g and measuring just 8.9mm thick, it's not much bigger than any other phone you might want to own.

In terms of specs, there's a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a high-performing 4,400mAh battery. So, on paper at least, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes fewer compromises than pretty much any foldable phone we've seen thus far.

We've not had the chance to review this latest model yet, but if it's anything like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, then we'll absolutely love it.

If you'd like something more 'standard', then we've reviewed plenty of other options which can be read about in our best phones guide.