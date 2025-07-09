Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 preorders are live: here's where to get the best deals and save up to $1,200
Three new devices with plenty of options for discounts
Samsung has just graced us with three fantastic new foldable devices today - the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the new mid-range Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Right now, preorders are currently open on all three devices and we've rounded up the best deals just down below on this page.
The devices come in at $1,999, $1,099, and $899 respectively but there are plenty of ways to save on your preorder. AT&T and T-Mobile, for example, are currently offering massive trade-in rebates of up to $1,100 alongside eligible unlimited plans.
Quite possibly the best opening Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 deal today is over at the official Samsung site, however. Right now, you can get a free storage upgrade alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off on an unlocked device. There's also an alternative deal for those who don't want to trade - with up to $300 in additional store credit being offered as a preorder bonus.
If you're interested in knowing more about these devices, you can check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review in process and our every-thing-you-need-to-know page on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. I've also attached a handy overview of the new features just below.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 preorders are live
Samsung Galaxy Z: free storage upgrade and up to $1,000 off with a trade-in rebate at Samsung
Samsung's opening deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 is one of the best we've seen yet from the official store. First up, you'll get a handy free storage upgrade on either device up the second tier. Secondly, you can trade-in for a maximum discount of up to $1,000 off the Fold 7 or $600 off the Flip 7. Not interested in a trade? Instead, you'll get up to $300 in Samsung Store credit that can be used to bundle in some headphones, chargers, or other useful accessories.
- AT&T: up to $1,100 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan
- T-Mobile: up to $1,100 off with a trade-in an unlimited plan
- Verizon: buy-one, get-one-free with an unlimited plan
What's new with these devices?
Samsung’s latest foldables - the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 - mark substantial design and usability upgrades, pushing the boundaries of what foldable devices can be. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is thinner, lighter, and more refined than ever, measuring just 8.9mm thick when closed and weighing only 215 grams. It unfolds into a stunning 8-inch AMOLED display that rivals the iPad Mini in size, offering a screen that's perfect for multitasking, gaming, and media. Complementing this is the larger 6.5-inch outer display with a more traditional 21:9 aspect ratio, making it more akin to a 'standard' smartphone when folded.
One of the Fold 7’s headline features is its upgraded camera system, led by a 200MP wide sensor previously reserved for the S25 Ultra. This delivers incredible photo detail and improved image quality, especially when pixel-binned to 12MP. There's also a sharper 10MP inner selfie camera and a redesigned hinge that’s both sleeker and more durable. However, sacrifices were made to achieve its ultrathin design - namely, the loss of S Pen support and the lack of a 5x optical zoom. Still, with a powerful Gen 8 Elite chip, 12GB RAM (or 16GB with 1TB storage), and a 4,400mAh battery rated for 24 hours of video, the Fold 7 aims to deliver high-end performance.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 addresses long-standing critiques of its predecessors with its dramatically improved 4.1-inch FlexWindow cover screen. Now larger, smoother (with a 120Hz refresh rate), and more functional, it wraps around the rear cameras and supports new features like Auto Framing and Real-Time Filters. This makes the Flip 7 far more practical for on-the-go use without opening the device. Inside, a larger 6.9-inch display gives it the feel of a full-sized flagship phone, while a thinner design (13.7mm folded) and the inclusion of a larger 4,300mAh battery make it a very, very usable daily driver.
Despite retaining the same camera array as the previous model (50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie) the Flip 7 feels like a true generational leap. Inside, it's got a new, power-efficient Exynos 2500 chipset, which should pair nicely with the expanded battery. Durability enhancements include tighter waterproofing and a stronger FlexHinge, while pricing remains unchanged from last year.
