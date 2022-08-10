The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals to pre-order today

Ready to bag yourself a brand new foldable? We're on hand with all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals to pre-order right here on this page. While pricey, this new flagship is shaping up to be an enthusiast's dream, and better yet still, there are some fantastic ways to get yourself a discount at launch - especially if you're willing to trade in your old device or pick up a new plan.

Note: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is set to officially launch on September 2nd, so there are just a few weeks to wait until early adopters get their hands on this awesome foldable.

Starting at the heady sum of $1,799 / £1,699, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 debuts at the same price as the previous Fold 3. Needless to say, it's a niche device that's going to appeal to the enthusiast crowd. Although, there are a number of nifty upgrades both externally and internally that lend to the Fold 4 being the most usable, phone-like foldable device yet from Samsung.

A slightly bigger cover display, beefy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and upgraded camera system (the same as the excellent Galaxy S22) bring the Fold 4 into the forefront of flagship devices for late 2022. It's fully featured, powerful, and set to be a multi-tasking dream thanks to a number of intelligent software improvements and continued S-Pen support. While pricey at launch, we should be in for some great deals over the device's life cycle, too, as is the precedent with most Samsung phones.

If you'd like to read more about this device, you'll find a mini-review just below this week's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals to pre-order with a full specs sheet and our initial thoughts on this device. If you'd like to check out what else is available on the market right now, head on over to our roundup of this week's best cell phone deals. Looking for a slightly more affordable foldable? Check out this week's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 credit, 256GB upgrade, plus up to $900 with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Exclusive: TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get an exclusive bonus with their Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals at Samsung. The retailer is not only offering its usual trade-in rebates of up to $900, a free 256GB upgrade, a free case, but an extra $100 of store credit for TechRadar readers specifically. Safe to say, this is an awesome deal that's well worth checking out.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

There's a potential saving of up to $999 with AT&T's Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals - if you're willing to trade in, that is. Generally speaking, this promotion falls in line with the usual offerings from this carrier although you'll also bag a free case and an upgrade to 256GB storage. There are quite a few hoops to jump through here, but as always, the savings are very strong and well worth checking out if this is your carrier of choice.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: save up to $800 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Trade-ins are the name of the game with Verizon's opening Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals - with a massive potential saving of up to $800 on the cards. Note, as with all big Verizon promotions, this one is open to both new and existing but you will need a new line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible. If you are eligible for this promo, however, then the potential savings on a brand new device are very, very strong indeed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals in the UK

Editor's note: we're currently updating this section. Just below you can find the best prices and tariffs we've found. So far, our top choices are Vodafone's Unlimited Max plan for £69 per month (lowest possible upfront cost) and Samsung's trade-in program for unlocked devices specifically.

Editor's Pick: Samsung (opens in new tab) - up to £580 off with trade-in, plus free S-Pen, charger, case

- up to £580 off with trade-in, plus free S-Pen, charger, case Editor's Pick: Vodafone (opens in new tab) - Unlimited Max plan for £69 per month (Unlimited Max)

- Unlimited Max plan for £69 per month (Unlimited Max) Currys (opens in new tab) - guaranteed £250 credit with trade-in

- guaranteed £250 credit with trade-in Carphone Warehouse (opens in new tab) - 250GB Vodafone plan for £55 per month

- 250GB Vodafone plan for £55 per month Mobile Phones Direct (opens in new tab) - unlimited data Three plan for £76 per month

- unlimited data Three plan for £76 per month Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab) - 250GB Vodafone plan for £55 per month

- 250GB Vodafone plan for £55 per month O2.co.uk (opens in new tab) - unlimited data plan for £76 per month

unlimited data plan for £76 per month Three.co.uk (opens in new tab) - unlimited data plan for £86 per month

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 7.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 2176 x 1812 (main) 2316 x 904 (cover) | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Memory: 12GB | Weight: 263g |Storage: 256 / 512 / 1TB| Battery: 4,400mAh | Rear camera: 12MP ultrawide / 50MP wide / 10 MP telephoto| Front camera: 10MP

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, while exceptionally pricey, could just be the device to push high-end foldable devices into the mainstream. As with every iteration, Samsung has gone to great lengths to prove that its flagship foldable device isn't just a novelty but a powerful user-friendly phone with more than a niche use case.

As always with the Fold line, the Fold 4's main selling point is its utterly gorgeous Super AMOLED display, which features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Samsung has tweaked the design with this iteration, making the cover display 2.7mm wider on the outside, giving a little more space, a less 'narrow' feel, and 6.2-inches of real estate (2316 x 904) when using the device folded. Unfold the device and you'll get a glorious full 7.6 inches of screen real estate with a 2176 x 1812 resolution. Samsung has also slimmed down the hinge on the Fold 3, making the device more svelte when folded while still keeping the novel custom-made sweeping technology inside to keep things clean and running smoothly.

Inside, the Fold 4 packs in a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with a beefy 12GB of RAM under the hood - in line with the very best flagship devices for late 2022. Benchmarks indicate that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has around a 10% increase in performance versus the predecessor as well as a 30% increase in power efficiency. Considering the Fold 4 has the same 4,400 mAh battery capacity as the previous Fold 3, this is a welcome upgrade in terms of daily usage.

Where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 slightly falls down on is its camera system - which is the same as the one found on the standard Galaxy S22. While a powerful camera overall, it's not quite as high-end as the top-of-the-line snapper on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which remains the king of Android phone photography as of late 2022.