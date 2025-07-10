Samsung says the tri-fold foldable will be out in 2025

The Tab S11 tablets are coming too – probably in September

We already have a host of new devices to test out

We saw plenty of new product announcements at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event yesterday, but we didn't quite get all of the news we were expecting – and Samsung has gone on the record to clarify that more launches are on the way.

First up, as reported by The Korea Times (via Android Authority), Samsung mobile chief TM Roh has said the long-awaited Galaxy tri-fold phone should be coming before the end of 2025, so adjust your savings plans accordingly.

"We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year," Roh told journalists. "We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name."

One name in the running is apparently the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, but watch this space. The device will seemingly come with two hinges and three sections to its main display, and is also rumored to cost quite a bit (as you would expect).

Tablets are coming too

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Next up, there's the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 tablet series, following on from the models we saw last year, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. There's an update here as well, again courtesy of Android Authority.

According to a Samsung executive, the Galaxy Tab S11 devices will be "coming through shortly" in line with the "traditional cadence" – which most likely means a September launch this year, to match the 2024 schedule.

Leaks around the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 tablets have been pretty thin on the ground so far, but we are expecting both a standard model and an Ultra edition to match the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra – as Samsung takes on the best iPads once more.

In the meantime, we've got hands-on impressions of all the devices Samsung did announce yesterday: the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.