Here's how much the Samsung tri-fold could cost – though you probably won't get chance to buy it
That seems... expensive.
- The tri-fold Samsung phone might cost $3,000-$3,500
- However, it's likely to be limited to South Korea and China
- A launch has been predicted for sometime in July
We've been ready and waiting for the Samsung tri-fold phone for months now – remember it was officially teased back in January – and as its launch gets closer, there's a new leak hinting at a high price for the foldable.
This comes from well-respected tipster Yogesh Brar, who says we can expect a price tag of around $3,000-$3,500. With a straight currency conversion at today's rates (which Samsung won't use), that's £2,225-£2,595 or AU$4,650-AU$5,425.
However, if you live in a country using any of those currencies, it sounds like you're not going to be able to spend your cash on this device. Brar reckons the handset is launching in "limited quantities", and only in South Korea and China (as previously rumored).
Samsung has previous form for this, because last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition has also been limited to South Korea and China. Perhaps the company isn't sure what the demand for these very expensive foldables would be like globally.
One more fold
Galaxy Tri-fold all set to launch in Q3 this yearSamsung is only launching it in 2 markets : South Korea & ChinaLimited quantities with a price between $3000 - 3500May 21, 2025
That high price isn't much of a surprise of course. As our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review will tell you, that phone launched at a starting price of $1,899.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,749, and the new model will come with a bigger screen and an extra hinge.
Then there's the Huawei Mate XT, which costs 19,999 yuan in China. That's roughly $2,775 / £2,060 / AU$4,305 at today's conversion rates. These are clearly expensive and difficult to make, and that means high prices and limited production runs.
Since rumors of a Samsung tri-fold first started swirling, we've heard that the handset could be called the Galaxy G Fold, and that it'll share the same hinge technology expected to appear in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The tri-fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are all expected to be announced at an Unpacked event sometime in July, though on-sale dates may vary. At the same launch, we should also see the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades.
