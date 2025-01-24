Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: latest rumors, updates, and what we want to see

Our best smartwatches guide is one we have to update on a regular basis, and it looks likely that Samsung is going to launch another contender for the list in the not-too-distant future: we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 to arrive sometime during 2025.

It will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 from 2024, and it will keep up Samsung's tradition of launching a new smartwatch (or two) every year. The thinking is that it might also be joined by another wearable or two when launch day comes around.

Nothing is official yet, but here we've gathered together all of the Galaxy Watch 8 leaks and rumors that have come our way so far: there's information here on everything from a release date to design changes, and we'll be updating this guide on a regular basis too.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The 2025 Galaxy Watch

The 2025 Galaxy Watch When is it out? Probably July 2025

Probably July 2025 How much will it cost? Probably at least $299 / £289 / AU$549

The Galaxy Watch 7 (Image credit: Samsung)

Expect a July 2025 release

The previous model started at $299 / £289 / AU$549

There haven't been any specific rumors about when the Galaxy Watch 8 will appear or how much it might cost, but we can make some educated guesses by looking at this upcoming wearable's immediate predecessor: check out our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review for full details.

The Galaxy Watch 7 broke cover on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you might remember – and there's no reason to think Samsung is going to deviate too far from the same schedule in 2025. In other words, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 8 to show up around July 2025.

We've already seen the grand unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, so it would make sense for an updated line of foldables to be introduced around the middle of the year – with a new smartwatch or two in tow as well. It's likely that we'll also be treated to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at the same time.

As for pricing, again we have to rely on what we know about the existing model: the Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $299 / £289 / AU$549 for the 40 mm version – with the larger 44 mm and LTE models costing more. There's been no word as to whether the Galaxy Watch 8 will be more or less expensive, but that gives you an idea of the general price point.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: leaks and rumors

The Galaxy Watch 7 (Image credit: Samsung)

The Classic model could return

Gesture support may be incoming

It's fair to say there hasn't been a flood of Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leaks so far – it's been more like a trickle, to be honest. However, that should change as we get closer to the expected release date for the wearable, and we heard plenty about the Galaxy Watch 7 before it eventually broke cover.

One rumor that has emerged is that we could see the return of the Classic model. In 2024, we got the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but in 2023 Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic explains all the key features of the watch.

The Classic model has typically been more expensive and larger, with a rotating bezel to help with navigating controls and menus. If it does make a return in 2025, it might mean we get three smartwatches from Samsung this year – though the leak about it making a comeback doesn't offer much in the way of detail.

Samsung has reportedly been working on MicroLED smartwatch display tech, so this is also a potential future upgrade in the Galaxy Watch line. Likewise, Samsung is reportedly going back to the square design in the future.

We've also seen Samsung patents pointing to smartwatch gestures for controlling TVs and an improved strap mechanism – but patents being patents, there's no guarantee we'll ever see these features, and they are unlikely to be ready for the Galaxy Watch 7. We'll keep our ears to the ground and let you know if we hear more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: what we want to see

Three Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models (Image credit: Samsung)

As good as the Galaxy Watch 7 is, there's always room for improvement when it comes to wearables. Based on our experiences with the Galaxy Watch 7, and what we've seen from other smartwatches recently, here's what we're hoping for from the Galaxy Watch 8.

1. The return of the rotating bezel

Let's start with the new feature we want that has been rumored: the return of the Classic model with the rotating bezel. We're hoping Samsung can find room for a standard, Classic, and Ultra model this year, as a physical bezel makes such a difference when it comes to controlling what's on screen – saving a lot of rather imprecise finger jabbing.

2. Improved battery life

Yes, it's the perennial request from all smartwatch owners, because it makes a noticeable improvement to day-to-day use. When a watch like the Garmin Instinct 3 is offering up to 24 days of battery life – and that's the model with the AMOLED screen by the way – then the 24 hours or so you get from the Galaxy Watch 7 feels like it's way below par.

3. A revamped look

If you look back through the history of Galaxy watches past, you'll see there hasn't been too much in the way of variation when it comes to the design, and this time around we're hoping that changes. We're less sure about how you would innovate on the standard smartwatch design – but we think Samsung's team could come up with something.

4. Some added AI – as long as it's useful

Samsung has bet heavily on AI in recent months, and the way AI can summarize and simplify life should make it perfect for adding to the convenience of wearables – but Samsung needs to make sure any AI features (like assistant support or notification summaries) are useful and accurate, rather than just there for the sake of more AI.

5. Broader Android support

We get why Samsung wants to develop a seamless experience for Galaxy phone owners with the Galaxy Watch, but other Android users miss out on certain features and tricks. Making the Galaxy Watch 8 more compatible with the Fitbit app and Android more generally would give the wearable extra appeal outside of the Samsung ecosystem.