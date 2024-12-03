The next Samsung Galaxy Watch could feature a more secure, adjustable strap

Samsung could be planning a big upgrade for its Galaxy Watch

A new patent reveals a different type of strap mechanism

It could make straps easier to attach, adjust, and secure

Your next Samsung Galaxy Watch could come with a brand-new strap mechanism that would make it easier to attach, adjust, and secure the band to your wrist, according to a new patent filed by the company.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch range makes up some of the best Android smartwatches on the planet, and its wearables currently feature a nifty quick-release mechanism to help you change straps.

However, it looks like the company is working on an updated design. 91Mobiles has spotted a new patent filed on the World Intellectual Property Organisation website. Titled "WEARABLE DEVICE INCLUDING STRUCTURE FOR ASSISTING ASSEMBLY," it reveals a new type of strap design that could make Galaxy Watches of the future much easier to use.

Samsung's next Galaxy Watch upgrade

(Image credit: Future)

As the report explains, the patent reveals a strap with three component parts. There's a core made up of two fastening portions, one of which moves and one of which is static. The strap itself is made up of two halves of a band and a frame to connect them to the core, and finally grooves, which facilitate the connection between the two.

The new design should make it easier to attach and detach watch bands at a moment's notice while ensuring they stay more securely fastened to your watch when you're wearing it.

The patent also appears to suggest that the design would enable bands to fit more comfortably and crucially states that this could lead to more accurate fitness tracking and health data.

That latter point is the most exciting detail of this potential upgrade, as getting your smartwatch to fit correctly is vital when it comes to getting accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep-tracking, and exercise readouts.

The Galaxy Watch 7, while fantastic, wasn't a huge upgrade on the Series 6. If Samsung sticks to its usual release cadence we could get a new Watch 8 next year, and rumored changes could include a move to the 'squircle' design, as well as possible blood glucose and diabetes monitoring.