Samsung has been talking about future wearables

Earrings and necklaces could be developed

Several companies are working on portable AI devices

Samsung has big plans for more wearables: not just in the form of the newly launched Galaxy Watch 8 and the much anticipated Galaxy Ring 2, but also in more innovative products such as smart earrings and smart necklaces.

Speaking to CNN (via Android Authority), Samsung mobile executive Won-joon Choi offered some thoughts on the next wave of wearable devices we might see – and how these devices could differ from what we have today.

"We believe [these devices] should be wearable, something that you shouldn’t carry, [that] you don’t need to carry," says Choi. "So it could be something that you wear, glasses, earrings, watches, rings and sometimes [a] necklace."

This is a long way from confirmation that a Samsung Galaxy Earring or Necklace is on the way, but it's clear that Samsung is looking into different types of technology, and weighing up what kind of device form factors could be beneficial for users.

Working and exploring

The Galaxy Watch 8 is Samsung's newest wearable (Image credit: Samsung)

Smart glasses are also mentioned there, and Samsung has been rumored to be working on a pair of smart specs for quite some time now – ready to take on the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses – although nothing has been made official as yet.

Watch this space though: "We are actively working on glasses, but some people do not want to wear glasses because they change their look," says Choi in the interview. "So we are also exploring other types of devices."

No doubt some kind of AI processing will be involved in these future devices. We know that ChatGPT developer OpenAI is busy developing a hardware device that would enable you to carry an AI assistant with you, though several similar previous projects haven't worked.

Whatever these devices end up looking like, they're going to need long-lasting batteries, and we know that's something else Samsung is looking into. In the not-too-distant future, we may have a lot more wearable device types to choose from.