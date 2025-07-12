It feels like trying to keep pace with everything happening in tech is more challenging than ever – which is why we put together this 'In Case You Missed It' round-up each and every week, to bring you right up to speed with everything that's been going on.

And this week has been particularly busy: Samsung launched new foldables and smartwatches, Amazon discounted a vast swathe of products for Prime Day, and Google pushed out even more AI updates for us to make use of.

All this and more happened in the space of seven days, and you can read through the highlights below. The TechRadar team will be back with another ICYMI in another seven days – with even more tech news for you to digest.

8. The Prime Day deals landed – and they’re still going

There are still Prime Day deals to be had (Image credit: Future)

The TechRadar staff have been writing up a huge pile of Prime Day deals to direct you to the best discounts on products that you should actually think about buying – saving you money on everything from phones and laptops to air fryers and streaming services.

We're in the latter stages of the Prime Day event now, but there are still some appealing deals to be had as Amazon clears out more of its stock: have a click and a browse through and see if there's anything that grabs your eye before the special offers run out.

7. Google Gemini landed on smartwatches

(Image credit: Future)

Google has been busy pushing out fresh updates to its Gemini apps and services, and the AI is now set to replace Google Assistant on smartwatches, starting with the new Galaxy Watch 8. From there it'll expand to other Wear OS 6 watches across the coming months.

We've been promised improved notifications, real-time voice support, and responses that understand the context. Meanwhile, other Gemini upgrades that are also rolling out include an upgraded experience on foldable devices, and Circle to Search for mobile games.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Apple backtracked on Liquid Glass for iOS 26

The look of iOS is changing (Image credit: Apple)

Apple is introducing a major redesign called Liquid Glass across all of its software platforms this year, with menus and buttons turning more rounded, translucent, and detailed. However, there have been some concerns from users around legibility.

With the latest iOS 26 development beta, Apple has addressed these concerns by noticeably dialling back the glass effect. Not everyone is happy with the revised look, but in our opinion it makes sense ahead of the full public release in September.

5. IKEA revealed two cheap Bluetooth speakers

IKEA's new Bluetooth speakers (Image credit: IKEA)

The home furnishing experts at IKEA have launched two new Bluetooth speakers that won't damage your bank balance too much, but will add a touch of style and sonic entertainment to any room: the Nattbadd and the Blomprakt (which is also a lamp).

Behind its retro, old-school radio stylings, the Nattbadd also offers Spotify Tap, so you can pause and resume listening with just a tap on the unit. We've got details on pricing, color options, and IKEA's wider commitment to the Matter smart home standard.

4. GoPro teased its long-awaited Max 2 action cam

GoPro has teased its next 360-degree camera (Image credit: GoPro)

We've been waiting a long, long time for a successor to the GoPro Max (which launched all the way back in 2019), and there's now some official news: GoPro itself has posted a teaser for the GoPro Max 2, suggesting the device will be launching in the very near future.

The GoPro Max 2 will be a 360-degree action camera, like its predecessor, and will take on a growing number of competitors in the space, including DJI and Insta360. We still don't have an official launch date for you, but it shouldn't be long before there's more news.

3. Samsung refreshed its Galaxy Watch lineup

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Image credit: Future)

TechRadar was in attendance at the big Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event this week, and as well as foldable phones (of which more in a moment), we saw the launch of two new Wear OS smartwatches for 2025: the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

The Classic is arguably the more interesting of the pair, considering Samsung skipped this model last year, and it brings back the physical rotating bezel that makes such a difference when you're trying to work through the various functions and features on the watch.

2. Google’s Veo 3 got an impressive new AI video trick

There are now more ways to get creative with Gemini (Image credit: Google)

Google's Veo 3 AI video generator continues to wow us, and its capabilities have been extended for those on Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans. It's now able to take a static image and turn it into a short video clip, with the details and directions you provide.

Based on the examples we've already seen of the feature in action, it's possible to get some great results with this new AI tool – a mini stadium concert happening in a cardboard box, and so on – and we've got instructions on how you can try it out for yourself.

1. Samsung treated us to new flagship foldables

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – and we've already been able to spend some hands-on time with the new foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked launch event.

We can only share our early impressions so far, but Samsung genuinely seems to have raised the bar for foldable phones with what it's managed to achieve here: the new devices are thinner, more stylish, and more powerful than the models they're replacing.