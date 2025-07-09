Samsung's big folding phone redesign is a breath of fresh air in a sea of AI-first phone launches
Our first impressions of the Galazy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
In case you missed it, Samsung just announced its latest raft of foldables in its latest Galaxy Unpacked presentation, but we actually already had the opportunity to go hands-on with the new phones ahead of the main event.
That's right, we've actually touched and used the impressively thin Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as the new Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE, Samsung's first budget-first foldable. But wait, there's more... Samsung also announced the new Watch8 and Watch8 classic, packed out with a host of cool new features and a world-first smartwatch antioxidant index.
To hear our initial thoughts, join myself, Hamish Hector and Axel Metz, as well as friend of the show and special guest, Nick Benton from TA Tech Tips.
Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, or if you prefer an audio-only podcast experience you can listen along on Spotify, or Apple Podcasts. There, you'll find all of our previous episode, including our CES and gaming specials.
So, what are you waiting for? Find out who we think the Z Flip 7 is actually for, why we're calling the Z Flip 7 an S25 Ultra competitor why we think this is the most excitable foldable phone launch event from Samsung in a while.
You might also like
- Hands on: I opened the case file on the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and it was all black and white
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 captures the essence of Ultra in a ludicrously thin device, and I still can't believe it
- Hands on: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a Galaxy Watch Ultra that’s dressed to impress
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.