In case you missed it, Samsung just announced its latest raft of foldables in its latest Galaxy Unpacked presentation, but we actually already had the opportunity to go hands-on with the new phones ahead of the main event.

That's right, we've actually touched and used the impressively thin Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as the new Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE, Samsung's first budget-first foldable. But wait, there's more... Samsung also announced the new Watch8 and Watch8 classic, packed out with a host of cool new features and a world-first smartwatch antioxidant index.

To hear our initial thoughts, join myself, Hamish Hector and Axel Metz, as well as friend of the show and special guest, Nick Benton from TA Tech Tips.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. S25 Ultra, huge Z Flip 7 upgrades, and Watch 8's big brain boost - YouTube Watch On

So, what are you waiting for? Find out who we think the Z Flip 7 is actually for, why we're calling the Z Flip 7 an S25 Ultra competitor why we think this is the most excitable foldable phone launch event from Samsung in a while.

