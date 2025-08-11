This vision of the future is everything and nothing like I predicted

Tom's Guide offers a comprehensive look at the World in 2025

The special reports covers everything from AI and iPhones to wearables ands robots

It's a believable look at where most of major innovation is heading – with a few surprises

The problem with most stories about the future is that they look so far into the distance that it's hard to connect them with our current circumstances. Tom's Guide's deep dive on what might be termed "the near future", 2035, suffers no such disconnect.

Even I can see the threads that lead us from, for instance, humanoid dreams to more practical home helper robots. Or from Micro-LED TV aspirations to more reliable OLED and beyond. Or from the current AI revolution to proactive and emotionally aware chatbots in 2035.

Tom's Guide, part of the Future network and a friend and competitor to TechRadar, has built a rich, eight-part deep dive on The World in 2035.

It's a world of ambient computing, stretchable batteries (that might recharge via embedded solar panels), and smart glasses that finally achieve their promise thanks to the deep integration of AI and awareness.

There's also a nice deep dive on the future of Apple's iPhone business, which Tom's Guide, unsurprisingly, predicts isn't going anywhere, even as more AI wearables and unique sensors try to make it obsolete.

There are tons of interviews with industry leaders across AI, smartphones, wearables, robotics, and cars that help paint a picture of 2035 that is both completely recognizable, yet also on the precipice of being truly futuristic.

I suggest you pour a nice cool drink, grab a spot by the pool, and settle in for a deep summer read. You'll probably learn something. I know I did.

