The best phone of 2018: 15 top smartphones ranked and rated

What do we all want in our new handset? We want the best smartphone for the money, something that helps us survive day to day with something that can help us stand out from the pack.

But that phone has to offer great battery life, a top camera, an interface that doesn't drive us crazy, and do it all at a price we can afford.

That's why TechRadar's experts have reviewed and rated the best phones on the market right now, listing our independent findings here and helping you find the best price for the one you want.

As you'll note below, the best smartphone in the world right now is the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, bringing a top camera, incredible screen and super performance to the mix.

But there's a reason that we don't just give you a single option: maybe you're more of an iPhone fan. Perhaps having a phone with the latest version of Google's OS (set to be Android P very soon) is the most important thing to you.

Or maybe it's just something that's not as powerful but comes in at a better price... whatever your needs, we've got something for you right here on this list, with the best mobiles phones in March 2018.

1. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The best Android phone around

Release date: March 2018 | Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: Dual 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Super premium build

Excellent low-light cameras

Battery doesn't last incredibly well

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a phone that we've enjoyed testing as it brings the best of the Galaxy range into one model. Yes, it's a bit bigger, but the sheer amount of power and camera prowess it packs is incredible.

Screen: The Super AMOLED 6.2-inch display has been measured as one of the very best around right now, with super colours, great dynamic range and, essentially, the very best viewing experience you can have on a mobile phone.

Battery life: The battery life on the S9 Plus is better than the smaller version, thanks to the 3500mAh battery - although it's probably the weakest part of the phone, not offering as much life as we'd have liked.

Camera: The camera on the Galaxy S9 Plus is among the best on the market, and the dual-aperture capability offers some startlingly good snaps when things get a little darker. Colours can look a tad washed out when the exposure is higher, but the power of the sensor, with memory built into it, offers very low-noise shots.

Mini verdict: If you're after a bigger phone with all the latest and greatest features on it, the Galaxy S9 is that and more.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus review