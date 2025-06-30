MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra makes a rare appearance, challenging the usual CPU suspects in laptops

Lightweight and long-lasting, but ChromeOS limits serious work beyond web and Android apps

Lenovo Chromebook Plus’s $649 price tag puts it alongside Windows laptops with broader software support and faster chips

Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Plus (14", 10) has introduced something unusual: a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor.

This is not a name typically seen in the business laptop world, especially not in premium machines aiming to balance performance and portability.

But Lenovo seems confident this unique CPU, paired with Google’s newest AI tools, can stand up to more familiar silicon from AMD and Intel.

Uncommon power in a familiar shell

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus promises an all-in-one experience tailored for professionals, students, and creators.

It supports up to 16GB of memory and 256GB of internal storage, but the real story lies in the chip powering it - the Kompanio Ultra processor features MediaTek’s NPU 890 and Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, delivering 50 TOPS of AI performance.

While impressive on paper, the broader market has yet to demonstrate what this actually means for everyday users in real workflows.

The laptop also features an OLED 2K display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a battery life that reportedly reaches up to 17 hours.

At just under 1.17kg, it qualifies among the lightest laptop models with this much hardware inside, though real-world usage may paint a more tempered picture.

Lenovo and Google are pushing the AI story hard. Features like Smart Grouping, AI-assisted image editing in the Gallery app, and optical character recognition across documents aim to streamline digital life.

There’s also Gemini support directly on the shelf, allowing text summarization and tab management.

"The Lenovo Chromebook Plus (14", 10) delivers the most powerful AI capabilities ever on a Chromebook… this premium device is your perfect everyday companion," said Benny Zhang, Executive Director and General Manager of Chromebooks in Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group.

The machine includes Chrome Enterprise Upgrade for IT control and the Chrome Education Upgrade for schools, both allow admins to manage updates, policies, apps, and security from the cloud.

Still, users comparing this device to more traditional options in the same price range might hesitate.

Starting at $649, it overlaps with more established Windows and macOS devices - so those looking for the best laptop for engineering students may find the limitations of ChromeOS, especially with software compatibility, a deal breaker.

And while its portability is a strength, the MediaTek processor still needs to prove itself under demanding professional use.

Via TechPowerUp