Lenovo quietly launched a PC based on AMD's fastest AI CPU but I don't think it will go on sale outside China yet
The LCFC AI mini PC is powerful, but with a price to match
- Lenovo quietly launches powerful Strix Halo mini PC with AI focus in China
- Ryzen AI Max+ 395 delivers 126 TOPS performance in compact size
- 128GB RAM and 4TB storage mean it will suit both creative and AI workloads
Lenovo has introduced a compact new system powered by AMD’s most powerful consumer APU to date, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 “Strix Halo.”
Part of the LCFC AI Mini PC lineup, this machine, now on sale via JD.com in China, combines workstation-class specs with a desktop-friendly footprint that targets AI developers, content creators, and power users.
At the device's core is AMD’s new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU, featuring 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, 32 threads, and an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU with 40 Compute Units. It also includes a dedicated NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS. Taken together, the CPU, GPU, and NPU provide up to 126 TOPS of AI performance, which is enough to run LLMs and other AI workloads locally.
China-only for now
Designed for AI tasks, creative workflows, and high-performance gaming, the LCFC system features 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, which is more than you'll find in many full-sized gaming rigs, and supports two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSDs, each with up to 2TB capacity, for a total of 4TB of high-speed storage.
Although it’s described as a mini PC, at roughly 9.7 x 7.4 x 3.8 inches, it’s firmly in the SFF (Small Form Factor) category; compact enough for tight workspaces while still offering powerful internals.
Connectivity includes a 1GbE Ethernet port and built-in Wi-Fi, although it does not appear to support Wi-Fi 6. The I/O selection includes one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB Type-C, HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.4.
While the DisplayPort is useful, the HDMI 1.4 output is a drawback, as it lacks support for 4K at 120Hz, something expected in modern high-end systems.
The LCFC AI Mini PC is reportedly priced at ¥13,989 in China, which converts to approximately $1,946. That places it in the high-end category, although it's still competitively priced given its workstation-grade specs and AI abilities.
Given the rising demand for compact PCs capable of running AI models locally, there's likely to be international interest should Lenovo decide to make its new system more widely available. For now, however, it appears to be exclusive to the Chinese market.
Via TweakTown
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
