The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is AMD’s most powerful consumer APU to date, combining 16 Zen 5 CPU cores with 32 threads and a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz.

Built on TSMC’s 4nm process, this processor delivers desktop-class performance in both laptops and compact desktops. It features 64MB of L3 cache, 16MB of L2 cache, and supports a configurable power range from 45W to 120W.

Despite lacking AMD PRO technologies and EXPO memory support, it brings advanced tuning options like Precision Boost Overdrive and Curve Optimizer.

Formerly codenamed Strix Halo, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 also integrates powerful Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 compute units, making it suitable for creative workloads, gaming, and local AI processing.

The chip has rapidly gained traction among system builders, especially in mini PCs and business laptops focused on AI development, content creation, and heavy multitasking.

We’ve rounded up all the devices revealed so far featuring this chip. Some are already on sale, while others have only been announced and aren’t available yet.

A few are limited to specific regions, and you may need to go through a China-based seller to get your hands on one.

We've included a price and a web address where possible.

Powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 mini PCs and laptops

NIMO AI MINI PC: was $2,199 now $1,999 at nimopc.com The NIMO AI Mini PC delivers serious performance in a 3kg chassis, powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU and 128GB of LPDDR5 8000MHz RAM. It includes dual M.2 PCIe SSD slots, with up to 2TB storage, and supports three performance modes, peaking at 120W. For connectivity, it features USB4, USB-C, multiple USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DP1.4, 2.5Gb LAN, SD card slot, combo audio jacks, and both WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.2. It's not only available to buy now, but it's surprisingly affordable.

Colorful Smart 900 Smart 900: at en.colorful.cn The Colorful Smart 900 mini PC is built around AMD’s powerful APU and reportedly comes with 96GB of LPDDR5X memory, rather than the 128GB maximum, and dual PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The Smart 900 features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 4.0 Type-C port, an SD 4.0 card slot, and a combo audio jack on the front, while the rear includes two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one additional USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and another USB 4.0 Type-C for peripherals. For display output, it offers both a DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.1 port. No word on pricing or availability yet, but you can read more about it here.

Bosgame M5 AI Mini Desktop: was $2,699 now $1,699 at bosgamepc.com The Bosgame M5 AI Mini Desktop is powered by the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU, up to 128GB of RAM, and dual PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs. It includes dual USB4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5Gb LAN, a full-size SDXC card slot and dual audio jacks. It uses a dual-fan, triple heat pipe cooling setup and includes a performance switch that toggles through power modes. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. We wrote about it here.

GMKtec EVO-X2: was $2,199 now $1,499 at gmktec.com The GMKTec EVO-X2 is a compact mini PC powered by AMD’s top-tier APU, with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory and dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots. Connectivity includes USB 4.0, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, SD card reader, and 2.5Gb Ethernet. It comes in two variations. 64GB RAM and 1TB SSD is priced at $1,499 (down from $2199), while the more powerful version with 128GB and a 2TB SSD is $1,999 (down from $2,799). We covered it here.

FAVM FA-EX9: was $3,893 now $2,453 at aliexpress.us The FAVM FA-EX9 is a compact AI-focused mini PC powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5 memory. Despite its 2-liter size, it offers HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, USB4, and OCuLink for eGPU expansion. It's available to buy worldwide through Aliexpress. The most affordable version comes with 128GB of RAM but no storage. You can choose a version with a 1TB, 2TB or 4TB SSD. The top model will set you back $2681.91. Find out more about it here.

LCFC AI mini PC: at jd.com Lenovo’s LCFC AI Mini PC is a compact China-only system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU. It includes 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. Despite its small form factor, it offers HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, USB 3.2, and Ethernet. It’s priced around the equivalent of $1,946 in China, but you may struggle to get your hands on one. Hopefully it will be made available globally at some point. This is everything we know so far.

HP ZBook Ultra G1a: was $6,445 now $3,299 at HP US While most AI Max+ Pro 395 powered devices are mini PCs, HP has gone down the laptop route with its ZBook Ultra G1a high-performance mobile workstation. It includes 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Designed for AI, data analysis, and creative workloads, it features a 14-inch OLED touchscreen at 2880x1800 resolution and 120Hz. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt USB-C, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 in a 1.5kg chassis. Find out more here.

Minisforum MS-S1 Max: at store.minisforum.com The Minisforum MS-S1 Max is a 2U rackmount server powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The system fits in a 3.2-liter chassis and is designed to deliver high memory bandwidth and power-efficient AI performance in compact environments. It's not available to buy yet, and details remain scarce, but Minisforum always delivers on quality at affordable prices. This is everything we know about it so far.

Beelink AI Mini: at bee-link.com The Beelink AI Mini is a compact workstation powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with up to 128GB of RAM. It includes dual USB4 ports, front-facing USB-C, and dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports. Designed for local AI workloads, it targets professionals working with large models and data-heavy applications. Details are a bit scarce, but you can read more about it here. Beelink, like Minisforum, rarely disappoints.

SDUNITED AX835-025FF: at techradar.com The SDUNITED AX835-025FF is a compact mini PC powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory. It includes a total of 14 I/O ports for broad connectivity. The system features a built-in power supply, dual-fan cooling, and runs at up to 120W. While it lacks OCuLink for external GPUs, it offers high performance in a small footprint. This is another of those cool looking devices which you will sadly struggle to find outside of China. Find out more about the device here.

Framework Desktop : at Framework The Framework Desktop is a compact, modular mini PC powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor (or, if you prefer, by an AI Max 385 one for $1,099). Two preconfigured options are available: one with 64GB of LPDDR5X memory for $1,599 and another with 128GB for $1,999. Both use non-upgradeable RAM. Demand for Framework's mini PC remains incredibly high. The first ten production batches sold out in next to no time and Batch 11 is expected to ship later in Q3 2025.

Aokzoe AI Mini PC: at aokzoestore.com Aokzoe has teased that its mini PC is "coming soon," but details remain scarce beyond that it is powered by a Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 processor with up to 128GB RAM. So far, only a few product images have been shared, showing a compact device with a dedicated "performance" button. The front panel also includes three USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a full-sized SD card reader. While no other specs, launch date or pricing have been confirmed, the design hints at a creator- or gamer-focused system. Keep an eye on the Aokzoe store for more information.

AOOSTAR NEX395: at aoostar.com The AOOSTAR NEX395 is a compact, AI-focused mini PC powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. It features a slim, box-like chassis that breaks from traditional mini PC designs. It includes two Ethernet ports, a dedicated power input, USB-C, four USB-A ports, and both HDMI and DisplayPort outputs. Storage and cooling details remain unknown for now. You can read more about it here.