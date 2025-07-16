Easy-to-miss deal at T-Mobile gets you a free Pixel 9 Pro XL and a pair of Pixel Buds
A total sleeper deal: this one gets you a ton of Google tech for cheap
If you've been thinking about picking up one of the latest Google Pixel 9 phones but have yet to commit, T-Mobile's latest deal might just get you off the fence.
The carrier is currently offering several devices from the latest Google range of flagships for free alongside a new line. That includes the Pixel 8 XL, the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9a, and best yet, no trade-ins are needed at all.
To get the pricier devices, you'll need a line on one of the more expensive Experience More or Experience Beyond plans, but it's still possible to score one of the cheaper devices on a more reasonably priced plan.
As a side bonus, all Pixel 9 devices are available with a free pair of Google Pixel Buds Series A earbuds right now. These aren't the best earbuds in the world, but they're a decent pairing with a Pixel 9 with their excellent Google Assistant support. You can also choose to upgrade to the higher-end Pixel Buds Pro for just $99, which could be a better option if you're looking for a more premium audio experience.
Today's best Pixel 9 deal at T-Mobile
Google Pixel 9 series: up to $1,000 off with a new line, plus free Pixel Buds A-Series at T-Mobile
One of the best deals on the entire T-Mobile site is the carrier's current promo on the latest Pixel 9 series. Nearly every device is available with a discount of up to $1,000 off with a new line, meaning you have plenty of options here to score a free device without a trade-in. On top of that, you can also throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series as a bonus gift - a decent pair of cheap buds.
Also available at T-Mobile this week
Latest Samsung Galaxy Z series: up to $1,100 off, plus a free storage upgrade at T-Mobile
New and old customers alike can get massive discounts on both the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 today at T-Mobile. For a limited time, you'll be able to trade in a device alongside a new line on either a Go5G Plus or Experience unlimited plan to get a huge discount of up to $1,100 off. Not looking to trade? New customers can instead get up to $800 off when they switch over to T-Mobile this week.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a switch and unlimited plan at T-Mobile
If you're a new customer, you can take advantage of T-Mobile's excellent deal on the iPhone 16 Pro this week. Right now, no trade-ins are needed at all to get this device, which is still valued $1,000, for free alongside a new line on an Experience Beyond plan. Note that this particular deal is only eligible with a number port-in, but T-Mobile is also offering $800 to help pay off any switching fees, so it's a good time to consider jumping ship.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at T-Mobile
Note that T-Mobile also has great discounts on the other devices in the Galaxy S25 range if you'd prefer to skip the Edge. Generally speaking, the deals are the same here, with a maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 applying on the higher-end plans. If you'd prefer, then you can get up to $600 off without a trade, which could be a great option on the slightly cheaper Galaxy S25 if you want a more budget-oriented plan and device bundle.
