Walmart's mega back-to-school tech sale has everything you need - laptops, iPads, and headphones from $19

Apple MacBook Air M1:

was $999

now $599 at Walmart

Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $599 - an incredible price that I can't imagine will last long. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up well for 2024, but it may also be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook for the upcoming school year.