Walmart's mega back-to-school tech sale has everything you need - laptops, iPads, and headphones from $19
It's almost time... save on best-selling tech for students
It's that time of year. While it might feel like summer has just begun, a new school year is on the horizon, which means it's time for back-to-school shopping. Walmart is here to help, with a massive sale on best-selling tech gadgets.
• Shop Walmart's full back-to-school sale
I've rounded up the 17 best tech deals below, which include discounts on laptops, iPads, TVs, headphones, and more with prices starting at just $19. You'll find cheap laptops from Dell and HP that are designed for students, small-screen TVs that are perfect for the dorm room, and record-low prices on headphones from Apple and Beats.
A few of my favorite back-to-school deals include Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for just $99, this HP 14 Touch Chromebook on sale for $189.99, and this Roku 32-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $139.99.
Shop more of Walmart's best back-to-school tech deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Many of the prices below are leftover deals from Walmart's rival Prime Day sale, which means you can still grab impressive tech bargains today.
Walmart back-to-school sale: the 17 best tech deals
Need a new keyboard for college? Walmart has an exclusive deal on this Logitech wireless keyboard, on sale for just $18.48. The white keyboard offers a wireless connection of up to 33 feet and features a durable, comfortable design.
The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For just $25, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant, such as Alexa.
Apple's entry-level Pencil streamlines the features to offer a more affordable, yet still capable, iPad stylus. For $69, you get precise drawing and note-taking, low-latency, and tilt detection, although pressure detection is missing. As the name implies, this Pencil charges over USB-C.
If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99, which is only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169 at Walmart's back-to-school sale. The AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too).
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $249. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
The best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for $299, which is only $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The smartwatch features upgrades, including Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display.
The top-rated Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for its lowest price yet. This model supports lossless audio playback via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio, which utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.
The Beats Pill is a sturdy, classy portable speaker that you can use anywhere from the living room to the poolside, thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also boasts a substantial 24-hour battery life, allowing you to listen for an extended period without worrying about recharging.
HP's 14-inch Touch Chromebook is the perfect laptop for students, and it's on sale for only $189.99. For that price, you get a flexible x360 design on a 14-inch FHD panel, dual stereo speakers, an Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
If you're a student looking for a 15-inch budget laptop, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a great choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD makes this one great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14 inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 16 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll handle day-to-day workloads with ease, and Walmart's back-to-school sale brings the price down to $529.99.
Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $599 - an incredible price that I can't imagine will last long. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up well for 2024, but it may also be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook for the upcoming school year.
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $139.99 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
If you're looking for a really cheap TV deal for your dorm room, Walmart's back-to-school sale features the TCL 55-inch 4K TV for just $188. At an incredible price for a 55-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, along with a handy voice remote.
This specific model is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for only $438. For that price, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10, along with smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.