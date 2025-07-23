Walmart has a massive end-of-summer clearance sale – here are 19 cheap finds I'd buy from $19

Deals
By published

Record-low prices from brands like Ninja, Apple, LG, Shark, and Keurig

Walmart sale
(Image credit: Future)

The summer is sadly coming to an end, and Walmart is celebrating by launching a massive sale. Walmart's summer clearance sale is clearing out older-model products by slashing prices on everything from TVs, vacuums, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, patio furniture, and more.

Shop Walmart's full summer sale

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's summer sale and hand-picked the 19 best budget finds that I'd buy, with prices starting at just $19. The retailer has record-low prices on Walmart's best-selling products from brands like Ninja, LG, Apple, Dyson, HP, and Keurig.

A few of my favorite deals include Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for only $99, the popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker on sale for $169, and this handy Honeywell tablet fan on sale for $18.94.

Below, I've listed links to Walmart's most popular sale categories, including clothing, TVs, and back-to-school supplies, followed by today's 19 stand-out deals. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and some clearance items are in danger of being discontinued.

Walmart's 19 best summer clearance deals

Honeywell 10-inch Turbo Force Power Table Fan
Honeywell 10-inch Turbo Force Power Table Fan: was $28.99 now $18.94 at Walmart

Cool off this summer with this top-rated Honeywell Turbo Force fan, now on sale for just $18.94. The 10-inch fan features three different speed settings and a fan head that can pivot up to 90 degrees.

View Deal
Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

View Deal
Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer
Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

View Deal
Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $469.99 now $319.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V8 Extra on sale for $319.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a detangling motor bar that works effectively on both hardwood floors and carpets, providing up to 40 minutes of run time.

View Deal
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's summer clearance sale has the popular appliance for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

View Deal
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart bestseller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94—the lowest price available. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

View Deal
Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum
Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $176 at Walmart

Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control. Today's discount brings the price down to $176.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Walmart

If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99, which is only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $249 now $137.99 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. Today's offer from Walmart brings the price down to just $137.99, making it the lowest price available.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Walmart

The best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for $299, which is only $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The smartwatch features upgrades, including Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display.

View Deal
HP 15.6-inch laptop
HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $299 now $219 at Walmart

If you're a student looking for a 15-inch budget laptop, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Dell Inspiron 14
Dell Inspiron 14: was $549.99 now $349 at Walmart

If you're looking for a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a great choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD makes this one great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14 inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.

View Deal
Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV
Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $138 at Walmart

Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $138 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

View Deal
Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV
Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV: was $252 now $148 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

View Deal
LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV
LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Walmart

The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Walmart's summer sale has an impressive $1,203 discount, bringing the price down to a record low. You're getting the best picture possible thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

View Deal
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

View Deal
Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV
Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $378 now $295 at Walmart

For just $295, this Hisense display features 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku operating system for easy streaming. Today's deal from Walmart's summer clearance sale brings the price of the 65-inch model down to just $295.

View Deal
Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart

This specific model is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for only $438. For that price, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10, along with smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

View Deal
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.