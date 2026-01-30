If you’re looking for a high quality 4K monitor for productivity or creative work, the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S8 is just $200 at Amazon.

The monitor normally sells for $419.99, so you're saving a massive 52% off the usual list price.

The ViewFinity S8 uses a 27-inch 4K UHD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, giving you far more usable workspace compared to 1440p or Full HD. Text and UI elements will appear sharper, and fine details easier to distinguish, which is useful for design, editing, and general office work.

Today's top 4K monitor deal

Save $220 Samsung 27" Viewfinity S8 4K Monitor: was $419.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S8 is a productivity-focused 4K monitor with a fully adjustable stand, HDR10 support, and solid connectivity via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. The 3840 x 2160 panel offers crisp text and ample workspace. The monitor is covered by a three-year warranty, making it a solid long-term desk upgrade under $200.

HDR10 support allows for improved contrast and more accurate color representation.

While this is not a high-end HDR display, it offers more tonal range than standard SDR monitors, which will hugely benefit creative tasks like photo editing, content creation, and media consumption.

Samsung includes a fully adjustable ergonomic stand that supports height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and 90-degree pivot, making it easy to position for long work sessions or rotate into portrait mode for coding, writing, or document review. It's easy to set up too, with no need for tools or screws.

The screen has HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for video, along with USB-A and USB-B ports for peripheral connections so you can connect keyboards, mice, or external storage directly to the monitor, reducing cable clutter.

Eye comfort features include TÜV-certified low blue light technology, flicker reduction, and automatic brightness and color temperature adjustments based on ambient lighting conditions.

$199.99 for a 4K 27-inch monitor from a big name brand is a fantastic deal, made even sweeter by the inclusion of a three year warranty.