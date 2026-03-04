Cloudflare warns GenAI is reshaping cyberattacks

Report highlights AI-driven supply chain and espionage threats

DDoS and social engineering form critical attack trio

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is the driving force behind a “fundamental rewiring of the modern cyberattack”, experts have said, urging companies to up their protection immediately.

The inaugural 2026 Cloudflare Threat Report, based on data from 230 billion threats the company blocks on average each day, claims we’re witnessing a complete industrialization of cybercrime, and says it is being adopted by both profit-driven and state-sponsored actors.

In the paper, the company details the “first-ever AI-based attack” recorded, in which a threat actor used AI to identify the location of high-value data, compromising hundreds of corporate tenants. It was “one of the most impactful supply chain attacks seen,” Cloudflare said.

DDoS and social engineering

Nation-states are also going all-in on AI. North Korean groups are apparently using AI-generated deepfakes and fake IDs to bypass hiring filters, smuggling state-sponsored spies directly into Western companies. They’re not even using VPNs to hide their location. Instead, they are using local “laptop farms”.

While AI has not just lowered the barrier to entry, but erased it entirely, Cloudflare doesn’t focus solely on the nascent technology. It also mentions DDoS and social engineering, forming an “unholy trinity” of the contemporary cybercriminal.

DDoS attacks, for example, have now surpassed human response capabilities. Large-scale botnets like Aisuru have evolved into nation-state level threats capable of taking down entire country’s networks, Cloudflare warns, saying that with record-breaking attacks reaching 31.4 Tbps, these high-speed strikes now “demand fully autonomous defenses”.

“Threat actors are constantly changing tactics, finding new vulnerabilities to exploit and ways to overwhelm their victims. To avoid being caught off guard, organizations must shift from a reactive posture to one fueled by real-time, actionable intelligence,” said Blake Darché, head of threat intelligence, Cloudforce One at Cloudflare.

“The message to defenders is simple: lead with intelligence or risk falling behind in a race where the stakes have never been higher.”

