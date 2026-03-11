This mobile controller is less than a third of the price of a Switch 2 and turns your phone into a portable gaming machine

Deals
By published

The perfect fit for Genshin Impact

The Razer Kishi V3 Pro, with a phone bracketed, leaves in background
(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future)

Look, I love my Nintendo Switch 2 - but its high asking price means that it's not going to be worth buying for everyone. If you already own a powerful phone, why not turn it into a capable gaming machine with a compatible mobile controller like the Razer Kishi V3 Pro, which is now on sale for £127.49 (was £149.99) at Amazon.

View the full Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Today's best mobile controller deal

Razer Kishi V3 Pro
Lowest-ever price
Save £22.50
Razer Kishi V3 Pro: was £149.99 now £127.49 at Amazon

This is far more than your average mobile controller. Compatible with both iOS and Android, it fits a wide range of devices, even including tablets like the iPad mini! It's incredibly comfortable to use thanks to its full-size form factor, and it brings a seriously high-end feel to your mobile play. This is also the cheapest it's been at Amazon so far!

View Deal
Razer Kishi V3 Pro
Lowest-ever price
Save $30
Razer Kishi V3 Pro: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Those in the US can also score a lowest-ever price on the Razer Kishi V3 Pro. There may be cheaper mobile controllers out there, but the quality here is unmatched.

View Deal

More of today's best Amazon Spring Deal Days deals