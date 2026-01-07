The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller is my favorite premium Xbox and PC controller right now, and it's back on sale in 2026. One model in particular is even down to a lowest-ever price in the US.

The best US rate for the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is for its white variant which can be picked up for $159.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. The standard black style is also on offer, though at a slightly less impressive $169.99 (was $199.99).

UK shoppers can get in on the act, too. The controller is down to £167.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon UK. That's not a best-ever deal by any means, but worth pointing out all the same.

I strongly consider the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro to be one of the best Xbox controllers available today - not to mention easily one of the best PC controllers. That being said, it is a pricey one, even at these discounted prices.

But there is good reason for that. This is a seriously luxurious bit of kit, with sublime build quality, impressively tactile buttons, and boasts Razer's own mouse click feel for its bumpers and ancillary remappable buttons.

It's a delight to play with, especially if you're a competitively minded gamer who enjoys shooters and the best fighting games. Oh, and that circular d-pad design? It feels like it was made just for me.