The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller is my favorite premium Xbox and PC controller right now, and it's back on sale in 2026. One model in particular is even down to a lowest-ever price in the US.
The best US rate for the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is for its white variant which can be picked up for $159.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. The standard black style is also on offer, though at a slightly less impressive $169.99 (was $199.99).
UK shoppers can get in on the act, too. The controller is down to £167.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon UK. That's not a best-ever deal by any means, but worth pointing out all the same.
(Not in the US or the UK? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best Razer Wolverine V3 Pro deals in the US
This is the cheapest rate we've seen to date for the white variant of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. At 40 bucks off, I'd recommend it in a heartbeat if you're after a seriously luxurious, competitive-focused controller.
Today's best Razer Wolverine V3 Pro deals in the UK
Not the best discount we've ever seen for the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller in the UK, but definitely one worth checking out if you still want to save a good chunk of cash off one of the best premium controllers in the business.
I strongly consider the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro to be one of the best Xbox controllers available today - not to mention easily one of the best PC controllers. That being said, it is a pricey one, even at these discounted prices.
But there is good reason for that. This is a seriously luxurious bit of kit, with sublime build quality, impressively tactile buttons, and boasts Razer's own mouse click feel for its bumpers and ancillary remappable buttons.
It's a delight to play with, especially if you're a competitively minded gamer who enjoys shooters and the best fighting games. Oh, and that circular d-pad design? It feels like it was made just for me.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.