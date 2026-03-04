I upgraded to this 27-inch 1440p 180Hz curved gaming monitor and I've never looked back — and it can now be yours for a record-low price

When I finished building a new budget gaming PC at the start of the year (luckily, I scored some RAM before the crisis fully kicked off), I decided on one final affordable upgrade to complete the build: a better monitor. I was surprised to find that many good-sized and well-specced options were available at reasonable prices, including the MSI MAG 275CQF that I want to shout out now.

There are certainly bigger and better gaming monitors out there, but given that my gaming time is split between my PS5 and PC, I didn't want to splash out on something super-expensive and super high-end when it would get fairly irregular use. That's what made this MSI MAG stand out.

It's a 27-inch curved display that offers 1440p resolution support, a refresh rate of up to 180Hz, a 0.5ms response time, HDR, and both display port or HDMI connectivity options. And best of all, it only costs around £100 when on sale.

Well, I'm pleased to say that a similar offer is back again at Amazon UK, with the MSI MAG 275CQF now down to £109 (was £189).

While the exact same monitor isn't on sale in the US, a near-identical equivalent that's also 27 inches and offers 1440p resolution support is listed on Amazon — and, better still, it has a slightly higher peak refresh rate of up to 200Hz.

Buy the MSI MAG 275CQF at Amazon

At this price, I couldn't be more pleased with my purchase. My rig features a Ryzen 5 9600X and a 16GB RX 9060XT, so it's capable of running most games in 1440p at 60fps or higher, so I can make use of the monitor's full resolution and the higher refresh rate in many less demanding titles. And that's mostly what I'm playing on it, with my PS5 Pro used for any cutting-edge games I want the big screen experience on.

Whether I'm running Mewgenics, the recent Marathon server slam, or I'm quickly hopping on to do my Zenless Zone Zero dailies, performance and image quality are fantastic. I really can't fault it as a solid budget option.

Considering I work on the PC, too, I really like the extra screen size, responsiveness, and the sleek curved design for writing articles exactly like this one and all my other work needs. I've currently got the MSI MAG 275CQF paired with a basic 1080p monitor in a dual-screen setup, but I'm sorely tempted just to add another now that it's on sale again to get one huge curved display setup.

Yep, there's a very strong chance it'll end up in my basket again in the next few days.