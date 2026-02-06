Ditch the dual-monitor setup: This immersive 49-inch curved QD-OLED screen is $360 off right now, but you'll need to act fast

If you’ve been running a dual-monitor setup just to get enough screen space, maybe it’s time to rethink things. The Innocn 49Q1S is a massive 49-inch curved QD-OLED ultrawide monitor is currently $900 (was $1260) at Amazon.

You don’t me to tell you that the main selling point here is the display's sheer size and width. With a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 5120 x 1440 resolution, the 49Q1S effectively replaces two 27-inch QHD monitors with no bezel in the middle.

For work, that means wide timelines, multiple documents side by side, or full spreadsheets without constant window juggling. For gaming and media, it delivers an expansive field of view that standard 16:9 displays simply cannot match. That $360 discount puts one of the most immersive monitor formats you can buy into a far more wallet-friendly price range.

Today's top ultrawide monitor deal

Innocn pairs that ultrawide canvas with a QD-OLED panel running at up to 240Hz, backed by a 0.03ms response time.

Motion stays clean at high frame rates, while OLED’s per-pixel lighting delivers deep blacks and high contrast that LCD panels struggle to reproduce.

HDR 400 support and a claimed 99% sRGB color gamut also make it a solid option for content creation alongside gaming.

The monitor includes HDMI 2.1, dual DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, and a USB-C port that can deliver up to 90W of power. It can run a single-cable setup with a laptop while still supporting desktops and modern consoles.

Built-in PIP and PBP modes let you split the screen between multiple sources, further strengthening its role as a productivity hub.

With an adjustable stand, 1800R curvature to help reduce eye strain, and a single-panel design that replaces multi-monitor clutter, the Innocn 49Q1S is an absolute bargain at $900.

In our review, we called it “an excellent ultrawide monitor for productivity and other uses.”

For more top picks, these are the best ultrawide monitors and the best business screens.